Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Acquires Franchise X Entertainment LLC, A Full-Service Record Label and Artist Management Company

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, February 22, 2020 – Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is pleased to announce that it acquired Franchise X Entertainment LLC, a full-service record label and artist management company.

The company is a member of the Recording Industry Association of American (RIAA), and has a pair of featured artists that it has worked hard to develop: Notcho, Belle Aire, and Lavelle. The music of these artists, and others currently in development, is available on popular streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The label is unique in that it focuses upon the overcall concept and branding of an artist, alongside their talents. This holistic approach will be further refined by a team of top industry professionals throughout 2020 and beyond.

This recent acquisition by Valiant Eagle, Inc. follows two earlier. Providence Film Group and Providence Films were acquired in a bid to equip Valiant Eagle, Inc. with the ability to create a wealth of in-house content for OKTV, its subsidiary and broadcast entertainment network.

The flurry of activity is strengthening the vertical growth of Valiant Eagle Inc. while also creating new business opportunities. Commenting on the acquisition of Franchise X Entertainment, Valiant Eagle Inc.’s CEO, Xavier X Mitchell, states:

“As a fan of music and supporting burgeoning artists, this recent acquisition is especially exciting. Franchise X Entertainment has worked with a variety of talented musicians in the past, and we are terribly excited to play a role in supporting that process going forward. The acquisition further strengthens our media production capabilities while empowering us to bring talented artists the success and spotlight that they deserve.”

Updates will soon follow.

About Franchise X Entertainment

Franchise X Entertainment is the premiere provider of new music. From Hip Hop to Pop, we are geared toward taking a new step in music by challenging all of our artists to create content relevant and compelling. Our flagship project is the Fathers of the Sport Soundtrack. Formed by director/producer Xavier X Mitchell, his vision is clear and focused. By using a couple key principles he embeds an attitude of winning in his roster; 1. Artists are businessmen – we educate and develop the artist to understand the economics, psychology and business of music. It is essential in order for them to create a longevity for their career.

2. Work hard be open minded – the days of “doing things the same way” are over. We want artists to exercise their creativity.

Success lies outside of the box NOT within it. We develop artist with concept of branding in mind. You must be able and capable to diversify.

Our unconventional approach to the business sets us apart. Although we realize the significance of our artists, we emphasize and highlight the TEAM that moves the artists’ machine. Every component, marketing, sales, PR, legal, business affairs, A&R, etc.. must be happy. If your team is happy…. The artist will be happy.

