Vanquish Gaming CEO Chris “Showtime” Groening Partners With „Scrilla King“, “Nigel Jones” and Scott “StarWarsScotty” Christensen for an International BRANDING DEAL

Vanquish Gaming Ownership Group consists of Chris “Showtime” Groening who is the Founder and CEO of Vanquish Sports and Entertainment and Subsidiary Vanquish Gaming, Robert “Ghost” Gordon COO, and Scott “StarWarsScotty” Christensen CCO.

The Real Game Changer

Vanquish Gaming, founded in 2013 by esports industry professionals, is an esports organization focused on cultivating best-in-class talent to deliver superior results. Working for more

than 25 years collectively and scouting talent as early as 12 years old. Through our core beliefs of community, culture, and cultivation we have our sights set on two goals: Building an

esports legacy and Lifestyle Brand #VanquishTheCompetition.

This Art of formula not only demonstrates the act of no comparison but annihilate all forms of competition in the gaming space. The way gaming is progressing so fast is due to its indirect

correlation to music.

Chris “Showtime” Groening said. “With this new Partnership, Our new mission enables us to better listen, learn and engage with our team whilst providing a modern, worker-friendly headquarters that fosters collaboration and re-energises the gaming community. We are thrilled to join the east Loop and add to the vitality of this community.”

Designed to maximize gaming collaborations, the new headquarters features: The Vanquish content creation and stream team a multi-gaming community that feels like family. Our reason for coming together is to inspire and unite people using gaming and streaming as a platform for that. You can expect wild and wonderful streamers, from the insanely skilled to the more casual gamer; from hilariously offensive to warm and fuzzy we are sure to have a streamer for everyone. Many name known celebs are endorsing this new senatra of taste, Scrilla King, Mike Jones, Scott Christensen & few other artist have already started maximizing the scaling potential of the esports business at hand.

ABOUT VANQUISH GAMING

Vanquish Gaming (vQ) is a North American professional esports organization. Founded in 2013 in Canada by Chris “Showtime” Groening with the goal of giving aspiring competitive gamers sustainable careers, the company now hosts some of the best professional gamers in the World. Vanquish has teams and championships in game titles such as Fortnite, Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Overwatch, PUBG, Halo, Madden, and more. Vanquish scouts for and hires players and teams who compete on the company’s behalf in tournaments online and in arenas around the world for prize money. Through those efforts, Vanquish has continued to grow and is becoming one of the largest and most successful esports organizations, not only in North America but in the world.

„We believe there is a massive intersection of fans between the worlds of gaming, sports and music. Our launch and presence at Dreams validated that belief. We received an overwhelmingly positive response throughout the weekend and can’t wait to replicate this success at other events in the future,“ said Chris Groening, founder and president of Vanquish Gaming.

The esports category is exploding and becoming one of the most requested categories that brands want to activate against. Vanquish and its new partners Scrilla King, StarWarsScotty and Nigel Jones are building programs and products that educate brand partners and provide an easy entry point to connect with Vanquish audiences.

„The intent is to provide the esports experience to a wider range of audience groups. A key aspect was designing mobile and flexible structures for customizing the experience. The combination of gaming containers and digital technology, including a giant LED billboard and pop-up digital screens, featured Vanquish content that showcased team and player segments as well as a curated social conversation to festival attendees. A Wi-Fi network enabled mobile contesting and further interactions and engagement by the attendees,“ said Scott “StarWarsScotty” Christensen, co-owner of Vanquish Gaming.

Vanquish’s success in connecting with a music-focused audience is new. In Dec 2019, Grammy-nominated artist Scrilla King joined Vanquish’s ownership group. As an ambassador for the franchise, Scrilla continues to engage with fans, grow the brand, create content, and help the franchise continue its track record of success through creative ideas and by leveraging his wealth of experience in the music industry.