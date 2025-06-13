„Vayu“ from wind turbine pioneer „3D Wind AG“ changes sustainably the wind turbine market

Wind turbine pioneer revolutionizes the market for renewable energies with the first 3D wind turbine.

Wind is an inexhaustible source of energy compared to the sun. Even more than the sun, wind is available to us, at least potentially, almost 24 hours a day. This is a huge potential and rightly very promising for the future. Wind turbine energy is environmentally friendly and clean, as its operation produces no emissions such as CO2, nitrogen or sulphur oxides.

According to the Federal Environment Agency, wind energy is „the main pillar of the energy transition“. The revolutionary 3D wind turbine „Vayu“ from the inventor and manufacturer from Switzerland, „3D Windrad AG“, takes this transition to a whole new level. A key factor here is the usability of the „Vayu“ wind turbine by private households.

The wind turbine pioneer of „Vayu“ sees the advantages over a 2D wind turbine not only in the acquisition costs. For private households, the cost of „Vayu“ is between 8,000 and 30,000 euros, according to the manufacturer.

The price varies considerably depending on the power and size of the wind turbine or system. The „Vayu“ wind turbine is the first of its kind to integrate itself holistically into its surroundings and nature with a three-dimensional movement.

The bionic method of movement protects humans and animals as it is noiseless and does not generate ultra- and infrasound. There could therefore be a much lower risk of „wind turbine syndrome“ (WTS). WTS symptoms include sleep disorders, headaches, nausea, tinnitus, irritability and sickness.

Unlike old-fashioned 2D wind turbines, the revolutionary 3D wind turbine „Vayu“ does not look „machine-like“ and is visually very inviting. This is another reason why it can be installed in residential areas without any restrictions. The wind turbine pioneers from Switzerland agree „that the Vayu technology will have a positive impact on environmental problems“.

