Website Offers a Germ-free Way to Put Out Birthday Candles

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. – The new normal has made much of what people took for granted away. Favorite restaurants, customs and other delights people once had have faded into the annals of time.

Even something as innocuous as a handshake or the blowing out of candles at a birthday party is something that is no longer a part of daily living.

This niche led to an opportunity for one entrepreneur. Amanda Savino has seen the pandemic as an opportunity to help take the custom of blowing out candles on a cake and create a new tradition.

FanOutTheCandles.com offers hand-held, foldable fans for fanning candles rather than blowing over them. This way, fear of potential coronavirus spread is all but eliminated in the case of an asymptomatic individual.

This realization of germ consciousness has its merits. A recent study in the Journal of Food Research found the simple blowing out of candle drastically spreads germs on the cake. The potential for the COVID-19 to infect any number of people, potentially small children in particular, is simply too much of a risk. Now, sing the traditional birthday song, make the wish and fan out the candles with a flick of the wrist.

Fan Out The Candles has fans of fabric and bamboo, are eight inches long and expand into a width of 14 inches. Each fan comes with one of four different traditional sayings, and combo packs of 4 or 8 fans are available for party favors.

The fans are not just for birthdays. They can be used in the standard way of cooling oneself in the summer heat or held as a backup in case of a power outage.

Asked what she is going to do when the pandemic ends, Savino said, “Nothing. The pandemic has made people very conscious of germs. Surely the pandemic will go away, but even then nobody is going to want bacteria or flu viruses on their birthday cake. The fans could be here to stay.”

Visit https://fanoutthecandles.com to learn more and order.

