Wine Connect – Bringing the Wine Industry to the Blockchain

The blockchain industry and fine wine might look like an unlikely union. However, their complementary natures make them the perfect combo

The Wine Connect project is designed to make the best wines in the world accessible to everyone. Its goal is to open up the exotic wine industry to people who would otherwise not have had a chance. Via this project, people can attend exclusive wine-tasting events, special edition bottles, visits to vineyards, and more. The blockchain powers all activities.

What is Wine Connect?

This project features a native token called WICT or Wine Connect Token. Holders of WICT tokens have access to special events, top vineyards, hotel experiences, sommeliers, and rare wines worldwide. These tokens are transferable, which means you can access them on secondary markets to access some of the best wineries in the world.

These tokens will give you access to some of the best wines in the world. They will allow you to build a collection of some of the rarest wines in the world.

Holds of WICT tokens have access to a special NFT ticket system. Each NFT ticket comes with a unique wine bottle of a specific vintage and features unique labels. Each year, a different vintage is designated to enhance the experience. All holders of WICT tokens are eligible to participate in the NFT airdrop.

The owner can pick up the pictured wine bottle in the NFT any time. These NFTs are also tradable by the holders. Each wine bottle connected to an NFT features a QR code, which links back to the NFT on the blockchain, and provides detailed information on it. In short, it allows holders to trade wine collections via NFTs. Holders do not need to have a physical wine cellar in their homes. Holding the NFT is as good as holding a vintage wine bottle.

The Wine Connect stocks include some of the rarest wines in the world. They will be revealed via teasers posted on their social media and in full through random NFT airdrops. Alternatively, they can be revealed via raffles at wine events.

Great Events

The chances of accessing a ticket to an exclusive event increase with the number of WICT tokens held. These hosted events are held in beautiful locations, with great wine and food served. They are an opportunity to connect and socialize with experts from different industries. These events will be the perfect place to gather new business insights and build business ties while having a wonderful evening. Wine Connect guarantees full service for all attendees.

The time and location of each event are sent to the top holders of WICT tokens. Only those who receive the tickets can access these details. Once the information is sent out, it will change the next year to keep the events exclusive and exciting.

Summary

If you have always wanted to be part of the exclusive wine-tasting world, Wine Connect gives you an easy way to access it. All you need are the WICT tokens, and you can access some of the rarest and most exclusive vineyards and wines in the world.

See also on the Website: https://www.wine-connect.io

