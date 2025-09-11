Wire and agilimo Form Strategic Partnership

End-to-End Sovereign Communication Solutions

Elsenfeld, September 10th – Wire, the European leader in secure collaboration, and agilimo, a specialist in sovereign IT deployments and IT Security Made in Germany, today announced a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end sovereign communication solutions for governments, regulated industries, and enterprises.

The alliance combines Wire“s secure collaboration platform, trusted by more than 1,800 organisations worldwide, with agilimo“s expertise in sovereign IT infrastructures. Together, the companies deliver a unique offering: not only the most advanced end-to-end encrypted communication platform, but also the ability to deploy, operate, and manage it in fully sovereign environments, free from reliance on foreign cloud providers.

„Digital sovereignty is the foundation of secure collaboration,“ said Wire VP Commercial, Oliver Brown. „By partnering with agilimo, we unite Wire“s secure and transparent platform with proven expertise in sovereign IT operations. This empowers governments and enterprises to communicate with confidence, independence, and resilience.“

DIGITAL SOVEREIGNTY: FROM POLICY GOAL TO OPERATIONAL NECESSITY

Across Europe and beyond, digital sovereignty has shifted from a long-term aspiration to a strategic imperative. New regulations such as NIS2 and DORA, combined with heightened geopolitical risks, are forcing governments and enterprises to rethink how they protect sensitive data. Reliance on non-European cloud providers often introduces legal uncertainty, compliance gaps, and potential security vulnerabilities.

„Our mission has always been to make sovereignty tangible for our clients,“ said agilimo CEO Marcus Heinrich. „With Wire, we are combining world-class secure collaboration with highly secure operational excellence based on IT Security Made in Germany that meets the strictest European standards. Together, we deliver independence and trust for organisations that cannot afford to compromise on security or compliance.“

COMBINING SECURE COLLABORATION WITH SOVEREIGN IT EXPERTISE

Wire delivers a comprehensive platform for messaging, voice, video conferencing, and file-sharing, all protected by state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption and powered by the groundbreaking Messaging Layer Security (MLS) standard. Its fully open-source architecture provides transparency and auditability for customers with the highest security requirements.

agilimo complements this with proven operational expertise: over 400 tailored IT solutions for government and regulated enterprises, certified and VS-NfD-compliant deployments, in-house SOC with real-time threat monitoring, and full lifecycle management from planning and rollout to operations and decommissioning.

„The combination of Wire“s innovation in secure collaboration and our hands-on deployment expertise creates a complete solution,“ added agilimo CEO Marcus Heinrich. „We ensure that sovereignty is not just a concept but an operational reality for our clients.“

ABOUT WIRE

Wire is the enterprise-class secure workspace platform, delivering a full suite of messaging, audio, video, and file sharing capabilities for use at scale by teams while staying protected by the industry“s most stringent end-to-end encryption based on the MLS standard that is delightfully invisible to users and always on. Wire provides the enterprise-class alternative to collaboration suites offered by tech giants whose business models monetize their customers“ sensitive data and leave dangerous security holes in their products by design. Wire erases the barrier between the productive collaboration that users want and the data protection, privacy, and compliance that organizations need. Wire is trusted by the world“s most security-sensitive government and defense agencies, global enterprises, and millions of users around the world.

agilimo supports national and international customers with IT security made in Germany. With high-performance, scalable solutions, our experts ensure highly secure and ultra-mobile working, whether on-site at the company, in the home office, or on the go-365 days a year.

For optimal protection of IT infrastructure and company data against cyber attacks, agilimo offers its customers comprehensive services in the field of cyber security: from preventive security audits, cyber defense, and German SOCaaS to external exposure defense with agilimo Darkscan.

With a holistic, tried-and-tested approach, agilimo covers almost every conceivable requirement for business-relevant processes. Over twenty years of project experience in IT operations, IT security, and mobility solutions in organizations of all sizes form the foundation for sustainable, secure, and high-performance collaboration with our customers.

