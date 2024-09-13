Africa’s Food Policy: A Critical Analysis of the Past and Pathways to a Secure Future

Erik Simon, an experienced professional in the banking and economic sectors with global experience, sheds light on the complex dynamics of food policy in Africa and its influence on state-building. After training as an insurance salesman and completing part-time studies in economics at the University of St. Gallen, Simon specialized in accreditation and alternative financing at Bear Stearns in London. Today, he serves as CEO of Enhanced Finance Solutions Ltd., advocating for independent, qualified advice to countries and institutions to achieve sustainable improvements for people by restructuring financial frameworks.

Historical Mistakes and Their Impact: Colonial Mismanagement and Its Consequences

The history of food policy in Africa is closely linked to colonial conquests and the ensuing mismanagement. During the colonial period, European powers exploited Africa’s agricultural resources to maximize their profits. In Senegal and Uganda, for instance, the cultivation of cash crops like peanuts and cotton was promoted to fill colonial coffers. This practice led to the neglect of subsistence farming, endangering the food security of the indigenous population.

The introduction of cash crops was a critical mistake with long-term negative effects. The focus on exporting these products meant fewer agricultural resources were available for growing food needed by the local population. This resulted in a dependency on food imports, which had devastating consequences during crises such as the droughts of the 1970s and 1980s.

Political Ignorance and International Inaction

Historically, food security in Africa has often been ignored by the international community and African governments. Scientific articles, such as the recent work by Klaus Schlichte from the University of Bremen, indicate that Africa, with 675 million people facing food insecurity, could have the highest proportion of undernourished populations worldwide by 2030 (FAO et al. 2020). Despite these alarming figures, food security has often remained on the periphery of the international agenda.

The international community and the field of International Relations have largely avoided addressing food security issues in Africa (Jachertz and Nützenadel 2011). Food riots in urban centers, such as those in 2008 and 2011-2012, have not led to a sustained politicization of food security. This neglect has only exacerbated the problem.

Food Policy and State-Building: A Neglected Perspective

The Impact of Food Policy on State-Building

The discussion on the role of food policy in state-building in Africa has been largely overlooked. The security policy for food supply has played an unseen yet crucial role in shaping African states. Scholars like Elias (1975) and Tilly (1975) have repeatedly emphasized the role of material resources in state formation processes, but the impact of food policy on state dynamics has strangely been neglected.

A historical-sociological approach shows that food production, distribution, and consumption in food systems and regimes are part of a globalized political economy (Bernstein 2016; McMichael 2009). This perspective allows for examining the role of food policy in state-building from a broader international viewpoint.

Case Studies: Senegal and Uganda

A comparison between Senegal and Uganda illustrates how food policy and state-building are interlinked. In both countries, early colonial food policy significantly influenced social and economic structures. The introduction of cash crops and the neglect of subsistence agriculture led to a deep dependency on external food imports and a vulnerability to food crises.

In Senegal, the colonial government promoted peanut production, neglecting subsistence farming. In the Uganda Protectorate, cotton production was forced to finance the colonial state, also leading to food insecurity. These policies brought the state onto the land and created long-term structural challenges for food security.

The Path to Food Sovereignty

Integrating Food Security and Food Sovereignty

While the concept of food security emphasizes physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food (IFPRI 2020), the concept of food sovereignty goes further. It stresses community control over how food is produced, traded, and consumed. This concept, introduced as an alternative to neoliberal policies, originates from the international movement La Via Campesina (Laforge, Anderson, and McLachlan 2017).

For a fair and secure future, Africa must integrate the concepts of food security and food sovereignty. It is vital that political measures promote both the availability of food and the control of communities over food production. This requires a shift from purely market-oriented agriculture to supporting local agricultural practices and strengthening rural communities.

Restructuring Financial Frameworks

To achieve sustainable improvements in food security, Africa must realign its financial frameworks. This includes promoting investment in local agriculture, supporting small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises, and creating incentives for sustainable agricultural practices. Financial institutions and governments must work together to ensure resources are effectively and equitably distributed.

The role of international organizations and multilateral aid must be critically examined and reshaped. Instead of reinforcing dependency on external funds, these resources should be used to strengthen local capacities and build sustainable agricultural systems.

Conclusion: A Sustainable and Fair Future

Africa’s path to secured food security requires critical reflection on the past and bold steps toward the future. The mistakes of colonial and postcolonial food policies must be acknowledged and corrected. By integrating food security and food sovereignty, realigning financial frameworks, and strengthening local capacities, Africa can create a fair and secure future.

Food policy must be considered a central element of state-building. Only through a comprehensive and inclusive approach can Africa overcome the challenges of food insecurity and achieve the goal of SDG 2-ending hunger and ensuring food security.

Author: Erik Simon, CEO – Managing Director, Enhanced Consulting Solutions Ltd.

