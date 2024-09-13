Shincheonji Church of Jesus that 80,000 people gathered for Sunday Service… Cheongju was ‚buzzed‘

Chairman Man-hee Lee visited during touring all churches in Korea… Emphasized the importance of the revealed word

A welcome parade over 4 km Long… Around 100 Pastors from other churches Joined service

He has visited over 40 Churches in this year… Travel distance exceed half the Earth’s circumference

On the morning of the 8th, Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province, was abuzz. Around 80,000 people, a tenth of the city’s population(850,000), gathered in one place for a Sunday service.

The crowd gathered at the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Matthias tribe Cheongju Church (hereinafter referred to as Cheongju Church). The news of Chairman Man-hee Lee“s visit attracted not only Matthias tribe members from the Chungcheong region but also John tribe members from Seoul and southern Gyeonggi Province, as well as core workers from each churches of Korea, who came together for service.

Especially this year is the 30th anniversary of the Cheongju Church’s establishment, it added significance to the event. Additionally, around 100 Protestant pastors from across the country attended the service to hear the Chairman’s sermon.

From early in the day, numerous members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus lined up along the 4 km stretch from Cheongju IC entrance to the Cheongju Church to welcome Chairman Lee. The reason why this crowd welcome Chairman Lee enthusiastically is, beacause of his ability to clarify difficult topics such as the Book of Revelation and secrets of the 6,000-year history of the Bible, which even theologians and pastors find challenging.

About 100 pastors who visited the Cheongju Church also acknowledged this point, then attended the event as well.

A saint who arrived at the site early from the previous day said, „I have been a believer all my life, but the clarity with which the prophecies and fulfillments of Revelation were explained to us that I never heard from anywhere was beyond words. I came here as I wanted to express my gratitude in person and welcome him.“

Chairman Man-hee Lee, as the expectations of the members, also emphasized on that day, „How grateful we are that God has revealed to us the words of Revelation that no one knew for 6,000 years. This word is life. We must have faith that is 100% aligned with this word, as this means becoming one with God.“ He emphasized repeatedly the importance of faith centered around the word of God.

He continued, „The biggest difference is that we can present the reality of the prophecies of the book of Revelation. We were once in the same position as those who did not know in the past. So now, we must humble ourselves before everyone, help them to understand and explain what is right.“

Since the founding of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Chairman Lee has consistently emphasized the importance of the revealed word and faith centered on the Bible. This year, including the visit to Cheongju Church, he has visited over 40 churches both Korea and internationally, focusing on delivering the revealed word based on the principles of six questions (who, what, when, where, why, and how).

Recently, a growing trend is being observed where both Korea and international believers who were unable to quench their thirst for the word of God elsewhere are turning to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Mr. Lee, who has been a member of a Presbyterian church for over 30 years, said, „Despite moving from church to church and following sermons, early morning teachings, and cell meetings, I never found the satisfying answers I was looking for. However, during the Grand Bible Seminar, I was profoundly impacted by Chairman Lee’s nearly two-hour lecture on the Book of Revelation, which presented everything clearly.“

He continued, „When I set aside my prejudices and focused solely on the word itself, I felt all the frustrating questions I had been grappling one by one. I believe many others have had similar experiences, which is probably why over 100,000 people complete the courses every year.“

This testimony is not isolated but is supported by data. According to a survey conducted by the Pastoral Data Research Institute in September of last year among 1,000 Protestant Christians aged 19 and older, 65% of Korean Protestant churchgoers reported feeling ’spiritual thirst.‘

Additionally, over 55% of respondents expressed a desire for ’systematic Bible education from pastors.‘ This reflects the current state of Bible education in Korean Protestant circles.

Moreover, the trend of religious exodus among people in their 20s and 30s is steadily increasing and remains a major concern for both Korea and international Protestant communities. In contrast, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus is seeing a rise in young believers in their 20s and 30s, with over 100,000 completing the regular course about eight-months each year. The church attributes this success to its focus on ‚Bible-centered faith‘ and the ‚excellence of revealed words.‘

A Shincheonji Church representative explained, „The core of Chairman Lee“s revealed word is that the prophecies in the Book of Revelation, once thought to be stories from an old book, are actually being fulfilled and have realities. Shincheonji Church of Jesus provides undeniable evidence and a systematic curriculum for education, which is recognized by many regardless of age, whether one has faith or not.“

The representative added, „Since this understanding comes from pastors who have witnessed and heard the fulfillment of prophecies, we hope that all believers will approach this with a mature attitude and verify and judge these facts for themselves.“

