ANTONJA, with her Soft Rock Song „Twist in my Sobriety“

Rockartist produced a new Version from a One hit Wonder.

After a couple of her own quite hefty rock songs, the Austrian-born rock singer ANTONJA releases a classic, which she re-recorded with her band in the studio in Mallorca/Spain. This time she strikes somewhat calmer tones.

In her version of „Twist in my Sobriety“ ANTONJA has made the song completely her own and given it a chilling modern soft rock character, which sounds very relaxed and coherent with „clean“ electric guitars and despite additional „crunchy“ distorted guitars. The musical picture is additionally painted with the deep sounding warm sound of her vocals and the dominating orchestral cello sounds.

Singer ANTONJA can be found in many of the messages from this song lyrics.

The original from 1988 was written by British singer Tanita Tikaram.

The lyrics leave a lot of room for imagination and own interpretations. But basically everything revolves around the meaning of life and how to master it. The text encourages people to try something new and make journeys to solve their problems and say goodbye to destructive patterns. It also says that you should accept the opinions of others and respect them, but you should also make your own decisions and find your own way. Also describes the restlessness from younger years, too much thinking, confused thoughts, but also the confusion of feelings after seeing through „rose-colored glasses“.

In the end, the song lyrics express that you should stay true to yourself and keep control over your own life.

Twist in my Sobriety by ANTONJA will be available on all major music portals worldwide on 2023, April,14. Her Music-Label is „Globe4Music“ from Dreieich in Germany by Frankfurt/Main.

A soft rock song to sit back, it’s a good one to ponder, think, feel and relax to.

In a „Rock’n Chill Dance Version“ the song is also immortalized as a remix variant on her new single.

ANTONJA shows with the cover version of „Twist in my Sobriety“ that her voice is very versatile and also convinces in the lower registers of her entire vocal range.

With her first own published rock songs ANTONJA celebrated with „What a Night“, „Shutdown“, „Burnout“ and „My Lord“, already some attention successes in international charts. Currently, the singer is still working diligently on her rock album with her band.

