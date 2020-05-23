Arizona band plans big release, coincide with USO monument dedication

Phoenix, Ariz. – The Dina Preston Band is well-known within the global music scene, but soon this Arizona based band is taking themselves to a brand-new level.

The band is planning a single and album release just as the USO unveils a monument by The Verde Valley Military Service Park Committee. The monument will feature the band’s name in homage to their hard work and dedication to serving overseas armed forces through live music performances in 42 countries and 26 world tours, including places such as Afghanistan.

Other names along with the Dina Preston Band include greats like Lucille Ball, Mickey Rooney and Jane Russel, all of whom were a major part of the USO during their storied careers in entertainment.

The monument’s dedication was set for Memorial Day, but the virus pandemic has pushed the date back. The Verde Valley Military Service Park Committee still plans on unveiling the monument on Flag Day-June 14, 2020. The Dina Preston Band will be on hand as well.

“We went overseas for more than 15 years as a part of the Overseas Armed Services Entertainment program. We wanted to give back to the brave men and women who serve. For the Verde Valley Military Service Park Committee to honor us in return is humbling. There is no way the band and I can ever express our complete gratitude to these storied organization,” said Preston.

The song, Give My Broken Heart A Break was written in conjunction with legendary rock lyricist Reggie Vinson, the man behind the Alice Cooper hit Million Dollar Babies. Preston is sure the single will be a hit, and the album, Field of Blue, will do well in addition.

The Dina Preston Band is known for their blend of genres, including country, classic rock, blues and jazz. They have consistently produced 5-Star performances and have traveled to over 40 countries on 26 world tours all without a record deal or management.

The band is excitedly awaiting to be a part of this historic event and are proud to be honored by the USO. Meanwhile, they continue to do what they have always done, practice their music, write songs and create joy when they perform before their fans, old and new.

Follow the band at website. Updates on the unveiling on the monument will be posted there and at the Verde Valley Military Service Park website at www.verdevalleymilitaryservicepark.org

Dina Preston Band

www.dinaprestonband.com

admin@dinaprestonband.com