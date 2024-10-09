Asahi Kasei and Aquafil collaborate on cellulose nanofiber and regenerated ECONYL® Polymer for 3D printing applications

Düsseldorf, Tokyo and New York – October 9, 2024 – The Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Aquafil S.p.A., an Italian manufacturer of polyamide 6 (PA6). The two companies agreed to develop a novel material for 3D printing (3DP) applications utilizing Aquafil“s ECONYL® Polymer chemically recycled PA6 and Asahi Kasei“s cellulose nanofiber (CNF), with the support of ITOCHU Corporation, which has made a capital investment in Aquafil. Pellets or filaments of this compound achieve superior formability and strength, which make them suitable for use in automotive and aeronautical applications.

ECONYL® Polymer is a chemically recycled PA6 derived from post and pre-consumer waste. Utilizing polyamide waste such as used fishing nets, old carpets, industrial waste and so on, the material is first depolymerized into monomers, and then re-polymerized into ECONYL® Polymer chips. Asahi Kasei“s CNF is made from cotton linter and features high heat resistance and network-forming ability. Furthermore, CNF has superior material recyclability compared to glass fiber. The new CNF/ECONYL® Polymer compound features excellent formability and strength especially in 3DP usage, and Asahi Kasei sees a great potential in high-performance applications mainly in the automotive and aeronautical fields. Asahi Kasei plans to begin trial sales of filament of the new compound material in the EU, US, and Japan in Q3 2025. The new material will be showcased at the upcoming Fakuma (15-19 October, Germany), Sustainable Material Expo (29-31 October, Japan), and Formnext (19-22 November, Germany).

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/ Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

