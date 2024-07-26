Asset Management and Innovation:

A World of Possibilities for NGOs

The nonprofit association Espoir Autisme Corse has embraced Timly, an innovative solution for managing its equipment, vehicle fleet, and maintenance.

Most organizations face challenges with their asset management, and nonprofits are no exception. Without an adequate solution, daily operations are bogged down by inefficient processes, delays, and misplaced equipment.

In response to this challenge, Timly has developed a platform that allows organizations of all sectors and sizes to coordinate asset management, eliminating discrepancies while also saving time and resources.

Espoir Autisme Corse Seeks a Centralized Asset Management Software

As a nonprofit with medical and social facilities, Espoir Autisme Corse oversees multiple centers and operates various field services. Its diverse and comprehensive activities are united by one mission: ensuring full and complete access to a normal life for all people with disabilities.

The daily operations of Espoir Autisme Corse are therefore quite demanding, as is the management of its extensive inventory. „We have many tools for rehabilitation. Knowing where they are and who is using them is extremely important, as these questions come up all the time,“ says Catherine Peretti-Geronimi, General Director of Espoir Autisme Corse. Given this complexity, it is no surprise that the association sought a central solution to coordinate its diverse inventory, including rehabilitation tools, vehicles, IT equipment, and more.

Catherine Peretti-Geronimi was looking for „a tool that mirrors the potential of our teams, reflecting our field operations. One that allows maximum autonomy for our staff while adhering to best practice guidelines and our internal processes for ensuring the safety of their field missions.“

Timly: A Platform That Centralizes Information and Activities

Espoir Autisme Corse found its ideal solution in Timly for managing its assets, scheduling inventory allocation, and maintaining equipment: „A tool capable of centralizing ideas and coordinating responses. A fast, intuitive tool with custom analysis capabilities.“

Centralizing information and activities on a single platform is a real plus for the team at Espoir Autisme Corse, as it streamlines processes, making everything smooth, structured, and fast. Catherine Peretti-Geronimi, General Director of Espoir Autisme Corse, explains, „If a defect is detected, it is immediately reported, and we can take over managing it. Both the staff members and management are informed in real-time about the repair progress. We can also get statistics on the number of defects detected in a specific item.“

With Timly, Espoir Autisme Corse has also vastly improved the way they manage their vehicles. As Peretti-Geronimi adds, „We can now manage our vehicle fleet, allowing each staff member to schedule vehicle reservations… The vehicle fleet planning is fantastic.“

Timly is a powerful asset and maintenance management software with a ticketing system that brings hope: the hope of a daily routine free from complex and time-consuming asset management processes. Timly’s modular structure allows organizations to adapt the web solution to their unique needs.

Timly Software AG, based in Zurich, was founded in 2020 and has quickly expanded its presence across Europe and beyond. Catering to companies of all sizes and industries, Timly offers intuitive, cloud-based asset tracking software that simplifies inventory management. Whether it’s machines, tools, vehicles, IT equipment, or office furniture, Timly enables easy management of any type of inventory, regardless of function and location. Founders Philipp Baumann and Fitim Mehmeti established Timly to tackle the complex inventory challenges faced by modern businesses and organizations, and the company has since grown to a dedicated team of 30.

