August Sander Award 2024 for Portrait Photography is currently being announced

Artists up to and including the age of 40 can participate, Submissions are open immediately

The August Sander Award for portrait photography, donated by Ulla Bartenbach and Prof. Dr. Kurt Bartenbach, will be awarded for the fourth time in 2024 in cooperation with Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur, Cologne.

The idea behind the award is to promote young contemporary artistic approaches in the sense of objective and conceptual photography. Against the background of August Sander’s important portrait photographs, the photographic works of the applicants should primarily relate to the theme of the human portrait. The prize is awarded every two years.

Eligible are national and international artists up to and including the age of 40 with a focus on photography. The prize is endowed with 5,000 EUR. In addition, the Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur will organize an exhibition of the award winner’s work, if possible and by individual agreement.

For the submission is suitable already largely developed series, from which a maximum of 20 photographic prints should be sent. Only works that follow a thematically bound image group or sequence will be evaluated; individual images will not be considered. The works submitted should not have won a prize in other competitions.

The jury is composed of five members: Bernhard Fuchs, artist, Düsseldorf, Prof. Dr. Martin Hochleitner, Salzburg Museum, Salzburg, Kirsten Degel, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebaek, Dr. Anja Bartenbach, sponsor family; Gabriele Conrath-Scholl, director, Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur, Cologne.

A shortlist will be published at the end of April 2024. The winner, resulting from the shortlist, will be announced in May 2024.

The award ceremony will take place in September 2024 at Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur in a festive setting in Cologne. The deadline for entries is January 19, 2024. The detailed call for entries can be downloaded here.

The August Sander Archive, acquired in 1992, forms the cornerstone of the Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur. It is the world’s largest collection of original works by the photographer (1876-1964). With a view to Sander’s factual and concept-oriented photography, the collection expanded to include other works by other historically important and contemporary artists that were similar to his approach. The focus is also on the photographs by Bernd and Hilla Becher, Karl Blossfeldt, Jim Dine and many more. Regular exhibitions are programmatically based on the collection. The institution presents the August Sander Award every two years for photographers up to the age of 40.

Company-Contact

Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur

Gabriele Conrath-Scholl

Im Mediapark 7

50670 Köln

Phone: +4922188895300

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.photographie-sk-kultur.de

Press

SK Stiftung Kultur der Sparkasse KölnBonn

Ralf Convents

Im Mediapark 7

50670 Köln

Phone: +4922188895105

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sk-kultur.de

Bildquelle: © Photogr. Slg./SK Stiftung Kultur; VG Bild-Kunst