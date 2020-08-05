Berlin Sake Company “Go-Sake” releases first Sake Gelee

Sake Gelee enters the Food Market

Japanese Sake is becoming more and more popular among foodies around the globe since sake is a remarkable beverage to pair with food. Sake has a large amount of textures that can be a true joy to play with when dealing with food and the range of these flavors and fragrances are incredibly diverse.

“After working closely together with many chefs and restaurants within the recent years, we learned that the use of sake in food pairings and cooking is extremely multifarious”, and therewith the potential for sake is enormous”, says Dr. Bastian Schwithal, CEO of Go-Sake.

“One field where the use of sake is in our opinion still underrepresented is modern pastry and desserts. Here we want to introduce with our new vegan Sake-Gelee a versatile tool for pastry/dessert creations and also a Japanese enrichment to any breakfast and coffee table as delicious spread for croissants, toasts, crackers and cheese.”

Go-Sake produces the Sake-Gelee in Berlin with the experts of Eisenbergs Berlin as a 100% craft product, with just the best ingredients, like awarded craft sake.

The Go-Sake Gelee is now available online via: www.go-sake.com and at Eisenbergs Berlin.

Go-Sake is there! The first vegan, handcrafted, awarded, designed Japanese Craft Sake-to-go! The Go-Sake project was founded in 2017 to promote Japanese sake culture in Europe. Go-Sake curates premium sake from little sake Breweries and supports Japanese sake breweries in bringing and introducing their handcrafted sake to/in Germany. Go-Sake stands for 180 milliliter and for a new modern way of sake consumption, in a contemporary packaging. Go-Sake was awarded recently in the List of the best Craft Sake in the biggest German Sake Tasting 2019 by Meininger. Go-Sake stands for a conscious “cleaner & healthier” lifestyle: an all-natural brewed alcoholic beverage: www.go-sake.com

