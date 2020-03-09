Bhanu Srivastav, from Syndicate Bank launches his maiden book – “HACKER | 404 Error, Happiness not Found” in India

Royalty proceeds to go as charity to Childline India and The Akshaya Patra Foundation

A fiction book on self-help and motivation named Hacker (stylized as H4CK3R) was launched in India. It is the maiden book by Mr. Bhanu Srivastav, eLearning Team Lead, Syndicate Bank and co-authored by Ms. Bindu Mallikarjuna (from eLearning Department) of the bank. The book was launched by Mr. Sathish Kamath, GM (HR), Syndicate Bank, Mr. Laxmikant Srivastava, DGM (HR) & Mrs. Shaila Jayasheela, DGM (HR) at Bank’s Corporate Office, Bengaluru.

“This book is based on a fictional story of world’s biggest looser – Surya, who lost the battle of his life. His battle included how he chose to end his life and how he bounced back to become India’s Biggest Business Tycoon. The story contains several ups and downs of Surya which teaches us that we are not alone in this world with pain, how we bounce back is what matters the most. How a college hacker who was famous for small cyber-attacks, hacked something which was never meant to hack and thereafter his life took a turn and changed everything,” said Mr. Bhanu Srivastav, Author of the book at the launch event.

“It is my privilege to be associated with a book that not only tells a strong narrative but also is connected with such a noble cause under which they are donating all the royalty earned by the books sales to Childline India and The Akshaya Patra Foundation” said Mr. Shiv Ram Mishra, Chief Manager (HR), Syndicate Bank at the launch event.

HACKER | 404 Error, Happiness not found, which has Students partners from IIT Chennai, IIT Delhi, IIT Patna, IIM Bangalore, NIT Hamirpur, NIT Allahabad etc., as Beta-Readers, will be available on Amazon, Nationally and Internationally from March 2020.

The book “HACKER” is so compelling that it has already attracted more than 7,000 Book Lovers all over India to pre-order the book before its launch. As per the publisher, the response of readers is overwhelming, and it is expected that the Book will become National Bestseller in less than 50 days.

