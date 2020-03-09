IIC Partners Appoints New Global Practice Group Leaders

The new Practice Group Leaders are Louise Gatenby for Consumer & Retail and Cecile Hofer for Financial Services.

New York, NY – March 6, 2020 – IIC Partners (www.iicpartners.com) Executive Search Worldwide, one of the world’s top ten global executive search organisations, announces the appointment of two new leaders to their global Practice Groups.

Louise Gatenby, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of The Orcid Partnership, has been appointed Leader for the Consumer & Retail Practice Group. She previously served as the Deputy Leader and has over 25 years of experience in conducting general management and functional leadership searches for leading consumer goods and retail businesses.

Louise Gatenby commented, “It’s an extremely exciting time for the Consumer & Retail Practice Group – we are uniquely positioned to help the world’s leading organizations align business and talent strategy, and capitalise on the rapid innovations disrupting the sector. Throughout my career, I have championed diverse, purpose-driven leaders to drive positive change for business and society. I am excited to continue this mission alongside my talented colleagues around the world.”

Cecile Hofer, Co-Managing Partner & Founder Member of Hofer Tan Partners, has been appointed Leader of the Financial Services Practice Group. She has over two decades of experience in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and recently expanded Hofer Tan Partners with a new office in Hong Kong to work alongside the existing HQ in Singapore.

Cecile Hofer commented, “The Financial Services sector is in an era of unprecedented transformation. Advances in technology coupled with exceptional levels of regulatory, shareholder and public scrutiny create a challenging landscape. That is why the work in our Practice Group is so crucial – we collaborate across all major financial markets to solve some of the most difficult human capital challenges facing the industry. I look forward to using my leadership position to further advance our collective knowledge and capabilities, and deliver outstanding service to our clients around the world.”

To align with the evolving digital landscape, the IIC Partners’ Technology, Digital & Telecommunications Practice Group has been rebranded to Technology, Digitalisation and Innovation. Allan Laurie, Managing Partner at NOVUS Search Partners, continues as Practice Group Leader during this crucial period.

Allan Laurie commented, “The integration of technology, digitalisation and human capital, and leveraging the strengths of each is the basis for the fourth industrial revolution and is rapidly changing the way we work and live. Our mission as a practice group is to go beyond mirroring existing discourse around ‘digital revenue creation’ and ‘augmenting artificial intelligence’ and the impacts of an unknown global future. We remain cognisant of these issues but also focus on developing innovative, holistic and practical strategies that respond proactively to the human/machine interplay, deliver new revenue streams and forge a path through the current global uncertainty – for our client’s business, their people and their families.”

Renee Arrington, President & Chief Operating Officer at Pearson Partners International in Dallas and Board Director for IIC Partners serves as the Board Liaison for Practice Groups. Ms. Arrington commented, “We are extremely grateful to have purpose-driven industry experts at the center of our global practice groups. Their passion for innovation reflects their commitment to a better world and they do not shy from the many challenges facing society today. I look forward to supporting all of our practice groups in their rigorous drive for knowledge, evolution, and excellence.”

About IIC Partners

IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide (www.iicpartners.com) is a top ten global executive search organisation. All IIC Partners member firms are independently owned and managed and are leaders in local and national markets, developing solutions for their client’s organisational leadership and talent management requirements. For more information, please visit www.iicpartners.com or contact Christine Hayward, Executive Director, at chayward@iicpartners.com.

Contact: Christine Hayward

Executive Director

chayward@iicpartners.com

www.iicpartners.com