Centurion University Starts Accepting Online Admissions for Its Campuses in Odisha & Andhra Pradesh

Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM), a pioneer in skill integrated higher education has started to accept online applications for admissions to its campuses located in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha, India, April 05, 2020: Centurion University of Technology & Management (CUTM) CUTM is NAAC (level A), ICAR and UGC 12(b) accredited and consistently strives to deliver on its mission of Shaping Lives and Empowering Communities. It education delivery model has been widely recognized globally by United Nations, World Bank, Central and State Governments as well as leading organizations such as E&Y.

It has begun to accept online applications for admissions to its campuses located in Vizag and Odisha. The newly enrolled students will commence their sessions on 1st July, 2002. This is irrespective of the challenges currently being faced due to the Corona virus pandemic. CUTM has already moved 100% of its classes to a best in class virtual platform, thus ensuring that the students don’t lose out any time and are able to continue as normal. The examinations too will be conducted online through a similar platform. This has already ensured that the final year students who have secured 1400+ placement offers with top notch companies are able to finish their education and start their careers in a timely manner.

Its main courses are B.Tech., B.Sc., BBA, M.Tech., M.Sc. MBA and PhD in industry ready domains such as Precision Agriculture, AR/AR, Digital Arts, AI/ML, Smart Infrastructure, Phyto-pharma, Cloud Technology and New Materials.

All the courses offered are affordably priced to ensure that they offer better value as compared to universities such as ITER University, Birla Global University and KIIT University. Students can reserve a place for any of the courses for INR 10,000 only. They can avail of counselling offered by senior faculty members in order to help them make a more informed choice flexibly with regards to the course they finally want to pursue.

Centurion University also conducts its own entrance examination (CUEE), which enables top performing students to secure very attractive scholarships as a recognition of their academic performance. This test is 100% online and can be flexibly scheduled by the student by registering via CUTM’s website.

Industry Aligned Education and 100% Placements

CUTM has renowned faculty as well as guest lecturers for each of the courses, ensuring a good blend of theory and practice. It also has strong industry partnerships embedded in each of the specialist domains that are offered to the students. In the 3rd and 4th years, rather than simply attending classes and conventional lab work, students work on a real industry project and/or CUTM’ own ‘factory setups’ on campus. This gives the students a real feel for working on a job while still studying. It assures students of 100% placements in major companies, and one can get more information in the placements area of the CUTM website. There is a dedicated cell for career development which ensures that each eligible student is able to secure multiple job offers to choose from.

This institution focuses on a type of education that is practice-oriented, based on hands-on experience and uses innovative approach to make a difference in the lives of people. It redefines educational platform through the development and co-development of enterprises, community partnership, industry partnership and learning and teaching methods that are infused with skills.

Centers and Institutes of CUTM

It has dedicated centers for teaching, consulting and training and actionable and applied research that are context specific. CUTM has 5 campuses in Odisha located at Balasore, Bolangir, Rayagada, Bhubaneswar and Paralakhemundi and a campus in Vizianagaram (AP)which comprise schools such as – Institute of Knowledge Societies, School of Vocational Education and Training, School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences, School of Media and Communication, School of Management, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Basic Sciences, School of Architecture and Planning, School of Allied Health Sciences and Paramedics and M. S. Swaminathan School of Agriculture.

About Centurion University Of Technology & Management (CUTM)

From the inception, Centurion University’s DNA has been “Shaping lives and empowering communities”. The University has focused on ‘hands-on’, ‘experience based’, ‘practice oriented’ learning that makes a difference through appropriate and relevant innovation and action research. While promoting Nano, Mini and Micro Enterprises, the University works toward learning experiences that are ‘quantifiable’, ‘sustainable’, ‘scalable’ and ‘replicable’.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://www.cutm.ac.in.

