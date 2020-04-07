Framework Cycles Opens Its Doors for Bike Service and Repairs.

Denver, CO – Beginning Wednesday, April 8th, Framework Cycles will be open to provide maintenance and repair services to first responders and other essential employees. The bike shop will be open on an appointment-only basis and will be offering heavily discounted rates with 75% off all services.

With the stay-at-home order in Denver likely being extended until April 30, and severe cuts to rail and bus services, the shop has decided to provide discounted rates as a way to support essential workers and members of the local community.

“We feel that by providing first responders and other critical employees with lower service rates, we are making reliable transportation more accessible,” said Jake Covert, shop manager at Framework Cycles. “This is our way of doing our part to help ease the stress during this very difficult time and its an opportunity for us to show our support for those who are in service of others.”

As part of the shop’s safety measures and precautions, Framework Cycles will be limiting the number of customers to one person at a time, wiping down all surfaces between customers, and using a disinfectant to deep clean daily. The shop is asking those interested to use their website to schedule an appointment in advance as walk-ins will not be accepted.

To schedule your appointment, visit https://www.frameworkcycles.com/essential

About Framework Cycles:

Framework Cycles is not your average local business. We strive to uphold our commitment to the community through a rigorous selection of technology, top-notch service and an inherent passion for the future of transportation and commuting in Denver. In addition to being a full-service shop, Framework Cycles doubles as a real-world classroom for an integrated micro-middle school called Embark Education. The students benefit from a truly integrated curriculum in which math, English, science, and history are artfully woven together so that no content or skill is learned in isolation.

For Further Information Contact:

Brian Sense

Phone: 303-638-1897

Email: brian@frameworkcycles.com