Change modules easily: tde presents unlocking tool for tML system platform

tde module dismantling aid for more flexibility and better handling

Dortmund/Germany, 14 May 2024. The company tde – trans data elektronik GmbH is expanding its tML portfolio with an unlocking tool. This release aid makes it even easier to change or dismantle modules in the tML system platform. It also significantly reduces assembly times when changing and removing modules. The innovative tool makes it easy to unlock and remove modules in the extendable module carrier. The result: even more flexibility and, in particular, even easier and faster handling and faster module installation when migrating to higher transmission rates and therefore more sustainability and future-proofing in the data centre.

The tML system platform is known for the quick and uncomplicated installation of the modules. After all, the tde cabling system stands for flexibility and the simple option of migrating to higher transmission rates in a short space of time. With the new unlocking tool, module installation is now even easier. Using the practical release tool, the tML modules can be easily dismantled and pulled out of the extendable module carrier. This is because the release tool allows the springs on the rear to be pressed in simultaneously with very little force, releasing the module. „Our particular focus is always on ensuring that network technicians can work quickly and easily with our products. Smooth migration is only possible if individual modules can be replaced easily. In this way, our solutions contribute to future-proofing and investment security in the data centre,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde. „We pay attention to every detail in our innovations and develop suitable working aids such as the new unlocking tool.“

The unlocking tool is precisely tailored to the tML system platform and helps to reduce assembly times, especially when changing or dismantling modules. In addition, the tML module dismantling aid can disengage the upper and lower modules separately. To do this, the release tool simply needs to be rotated by 180°. Cables already connected in the rear compartment can be left there, as the tool is designed in such a way that it does not damage the cables during use.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of three key components: the module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. The heart of the system are the rear MPO/MTP or MMC and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at a time. Depending on module configuration, transmission rates of up to 800 G are currently possible. The fiber optic and TP modules can be used together in a module carrier with high port density.

Visit tde – trans data elektronik at ANGA COM, Koelnmesse, Hall 7, Booth C10

(14 – 16 May 2024)

Find more information and voucher code for free registration at tde.de

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company’s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Xing.

