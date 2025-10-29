connect Ladenetztest rates charge point operators in France

Ionity comes in first place, Total Energies second, Electra third.

Munich, October 29, 2025: The media brand connect has once again conducted a comprehensive charging network test in France. The six charge point operators (CPOs) Allego, Electra, Engie, Ionity, Power Dot and Total Energies were evaluated in terms of user experience and charging quality. The result: Ionity is the test winner, followed by Total Energies in second place and Electra in third place.

For the evaluation of the charging station operators, test drives were carried out in France between the end of July and September 2025. The test drivers covered around 2,750 kilometers and visited 30 charging stations. At each charging stop, they filled out an extensive evaluation form: about the charging station, the actual charging process and the service provided by the supplier.

„Congratulations to Ionity for winning this year’s charging network test. As in the previous year, a particularly high level of performance can be observed in France. There is also clear progress in the expansion of the e-mobility infrastructure – the number of charging points continues to grow,“ says connect author Hannes Rügheimer.

Ionity secured the first place with 854 points and a rating of „very good“. Total Energies took second place with 842 points and a score of „good“. Electra follows in third place with 831 points and a grade of „good“. Engie secured fourth place with 779 points and a score of „good“. Allego comes fifth with 770 points and a „good“ rating. Power Dot brings up the rear with 707 points and a grade of „satisfactory“.

The test procedure

For the evaluation, the test teams undertook trips through France and visited five stations per CPO. Registration and billing took place via charging cards and apps on the one hand, and via the ad-hoc payment options supported by the respective CPO on the other. During charging, the teams created extensive logs about the conditions on site, the charging process and any problems that occurred. They also contacted the providers‘ hotlines to test the quality of service. The test procedure was also further developed this year and adapted to e-mobility practice. The weighting of the criteria was also sharpened – for example, price parity and the entire process leading up to loading were more important than in previous years. A more detailed description of the methodology can be found at www.connect.de/ladenetztest.

In parallel to France, connect Ladenetztests were carried out in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

TECHNIK. TRENDS. FASZINATION.

Diesem Motto hat sich die WEKA Media Publishing GmbH (WMP) verschrieben. Mit ihrer Premium-Medienmarke connect als Herzstück, zu deren Familie auch die Brands connect conference, connect professional und connect living gehören, begleitet sie die Leser durch aufregende Technikwelten. Sowohl Print als auch Digital sind hohe redaktionelle Kompetenz und objektive Produkttests im eigenen Testlabor steter Anspruch. Nicht zuletzt deswegen gehört WMP zu Deutschlands größten Medienhäusern im Techniksektor und bietet darüber hinaus ein in der Medienlandschaft einzigartiges Testlabor für kompetente und unabhängige Testdienstleistungen.

Weitere Infos unter www.weka-media-publishing.de

