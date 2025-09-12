A Milestone in Privacy and User Choice

Contentpass Expands Pan-European Network to 600 Domains with Digitalbox

BERLIN, GERMANY – September 12, 2025 – Contentpass GmbH, the leading European subscription service for ad-free and privacy-respecting content, today announced a major milestone: its network now includes over 600 domains across Europe. This significant expansion is highlighted by a new partnership with Digitalbox plc, a UK-based mobile-first digital media company, which has integrated Contentpass onto its portfolio of popular websites.

The partnership is anchored by the launch of royal-insider.com, a go-to source for news and insights on the British Royal Family. Through the Contentpass integration, users will have the choice to access the site“s content without intrusive ads or tracking, upholding the principles of the GDPR and providing a superior user experience. This collaboration is a significant step forward for both companies, allowing readers to enjoy a clean, uninterrupted reading environment while supporting the journalism they value.

„Reaching 600 domains is a testament to the growing demand for a fair and privacy-centric internet,“ said Dirk Freytag, CEO of Contentpass. „Our partnership with Digitalbox Publishing, a major player in the UK digital publishing landscape, is a clear signal that publishers across Europe are embracing new models that put users in control. The addition of royal-insider.com not only strengthens our network but also provides royal fans with an incredible way to engage with the content they love.“

A Growing European Privacy Network

Contentpass has become a key player in the European „Pay or Okay“ model, providing a single subscription that offers ad-free access to a diverse range of sites. The company’s rapid growth has been driven by a collaborative approach with publishers like Hearst, News Corp, Burda or Prisa Media, helping them to maximize revenue while providing a transparent, compliant, and user-friendly experience.

„We are delighted to bring Contentpass to our network, starting with the launch of royal-insider.com,“ said James Carter, CEO of Digitalbox plc. „As a publisher, we are committed to finding sustainable ways to fund our high-quality journalism. The Contentpass model offers a perfect solution, allowing us to generate revenue while giving our audience the choice to consume our content in the way that best suits them.“

This milestone solidifies Contentpass’s position as a pan-European solution for publishers and users alike, with a growing presence in key markets including Germany, Spain, and the UK.

Contentpass is a subscription service that allows users to access a growing network of premium websites without ads or tracking. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Contentpass is dedicated to providing a user-centric and privacy-respecting internet, helping publishers to create sustainable business models in a post-GDPR world.

