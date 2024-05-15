CURE Intelligence receives Google Partner Certification

CURE Intelligence has been awarded Google Partner Certification, which certifies the company’s in-depth knowledge of Google Ads. This sets CURE Intelligence apart from its competitors and puts its customers on the road to success.

CURE Intelligence is delighted to be officially listed as a Google Partner. This recognition confirms CURE Intelligence’s commitment to providing its clients with world-class services and continuous development. As a Google Partner, CURE Intelligence is committed to continuously deepening and expanding its expertise in the areas of Google Ads and Google Analytics. Through training, certifications and close collaboration with Google, we gain access to exclusive resources and information that enable us to provide customised and effective solutions to our clients.

„We are proud to receive the Google Partner Certification as it underlines our expertise and commitment to service excellence,“ says Julia Temmes, Team Lead Online Marketing Services at CURE Intelligence. „This recognition is a testament to our ongoing pursuit of excellence and our commitment to delivering the best possible results for our clients.“

The Google Partner Certification is another milestone in CURE Intelligence’s success story and emphasises our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with innovative and effective solutions in the area of online marketing services.

CURE Intelligence is known for excellent services and intelligence solutions in media monitoring/analysis and online marketing since 2009. With offices in Luxembourg and Germany, we help renowned clients from nine countries to make smart decisions and communicate effectively. Our success is based on an exceptionally dedicated team of experienced specialists and experts in the fields of media, marketing and data intelligence.

You can find further information at: www.cure-intelligence.com

