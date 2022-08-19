Elektros Begins Vehicle Delivery Scheduling for EV Car Rental Operations

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announced it has begun scheduling initial electric vehicle (EV) deliveries for its car rental fleet.

The Company is pleased to announce has begun scheduling delivery for its first Telsa Model 3 vehicles for its EV car rental operations in South Florida. Expected delivery time for these initial fleet vehicles are anticipated to be on-site as soon as early September, if not sooner.

The Model 3 has a 358 mile of estimated range on a single charge, dual motor all-wheel drive, and 20″ Überturbine Wheels and Performance Brakes for total control in all weather conditions. A carbon fiber spoiler improves stability at high speeds, all allowing Model 3 to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds.

Charging Infrastructure

In addition, the company has begun developing our electric charging station infrastructure where our EV fleet will be housed. Building out our on-site EV charging capacity now will allow us to begin EV car rental operations as soon at early Q4 2022, if not potentially late Q3 2022.

In meantime, the company will continue to build-out its operations team, and advisory board, with announcements on these appointments expected in the coming days.

Research Report

Ludlow Research recently issued research opinion on the company based on passage of Climate Bill and tax incentives for electric vehicles. To download a copy of research report please visit https://ludlowresearch.com/reports/

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elektros-inc/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: info@elektrosmotors.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

