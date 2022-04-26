“Employer of the Future”

Dr. Langer Medical awarded once again

Waldkirch, March 2022 – The future viability of businesses was assessed in a selection process using various parameters under the motto “Top CEOs 2022 – Pioneers in Medium-Sized Companies”. The important questions posed in this assessment were: “How do you meet the challenges in your industry? What things were done to keep on track? What is the CEO”s style of leaderhip and what is your CEO”s role in shaping the organization”s culture?”

The goal of the SME Study 2022 is to uncover, together with the German Innovation Institute for Sustainability and Digitalisation (DIND), what the DNA of successful management of small, medium and large SMEs is and to deduce specific recommendations for action. The sponsor of the SME Study and DUP (German entrepreneur platform) publisher is Brigitte Zypries, the former German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

“It has never been more important to hire and keep the right talent. This is the only way the increasing pace of innovation and the challenge of transformation can be used as an opportunity”, explains Brigitte Zypries to the DIND.

The findings of the study were that Dr. Langer Medical GmbH exhibits a deep understanding for the needs of their customers and employees, has a modern corporate culture focused on innovation, and demonstrates its management”s commitment to digitalisation and sustainability. “It is an excellent statement for us”, observed Christian Hartmann, Managing Director for Sales, Service and Marketing at Dr. Langer Medical.

In the interview, it became clear how Dr. Langer Medical GmbH wants to continue its road to success over the long-term. The robust growth experienced last year is also continuing in the beginning of 2022. A clear positioning, reliability, quality and innovative drive are the foundation for being able to continue moving along this growth trajectory.

Innovation and digitalisation are part of the company”s DNA. They are part of the company”s culture and have formed the basis for the product portfolio since the very beginning, which the introduction of the user-friendly touch screen surface impressively proved almost 20 years ago. The development process has since been fully digitalised; an infrastructure that makes it possible to work digitally has been up and running since the beginning of the pandemic. The basis for innovations is having a company culture that encourages people to share their ideas and work together and having a highly trained staff, which is an aspect that the company has been continually investing in.

Particular attention is devoted to team building. Diversity is important at Dr. Langer Medical GmbH, both in terms of gender balance and age structure. Modern management and modern benefits, such as job bikes and fitness programs, round off the overall very positive picture.

In the “War for Talent”, Dr. Langer Medical has the key success factors for offering attractive and secure jobs in the future. Have a look at the open positions on the website”s Career page and follow Dr. Langer Medical on social media, such as LinkedIn, Xing or Facebook, to be kept up-to-date.

