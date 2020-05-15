Fans convey bulk goods

Mit dem Ziel aufzuklären, welche Möglichkeiten für Transport und Förderung von Schüttgütern bestehen, schreibt SKVTechnik diesen Beitrag.

Customers use SKV technology fans to transport and convey bulk goods.

In principle, bulk goods can be transported very easily with fans. Customers should know that there are two different ways of transportation. Light bulk goods such as waste made of plastic, feathers, powder or tobacco schnitzel are transported directly through the fans. Heavy bulk goods such as pellets made of wood, cereal grains, wood chips or wood wool or plastic granules can be conveyed indirectly.

Indirect funding:

With indirect conveying, there is no transport through the fan, but instead the ability of an air stream to carry particles with it and thus to transport it through the air stream. The air flow sucks or blows in a desired direction and pulls the bulk material particles with it, thus conveying them over long distances. Customers are also familiar with this principle when transporting boxes in pneumatic tube systems.

Direct funding:

With direct conveying, the transport takes place directly through the fan. Of course, this only works with little abrasive material, as explained above with light bulk goods. The bulk material is sucked out of the storage container directly via a suction hose, pulled through the fan and thrown out by the exhaust air. It is therefore possible to achieve the conveyance of light bulk goods with little design effort. Of course, this requires very reliable fans to create a continuous funding process. SKVTechnik has been supplying the fans to its customers very reliably for several years.

