Full access to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)-OBD interface with diagnostic tools from MAHLE

– Agreement between FCA and MAHLE for trouble-free data usage

– FCA-OBD interfaces for vehicle diagnostics protected by a security gateway

FCA is the first vehicle manufacturer to protect its OBD interfaces with a security gateway. This does not present a problem for users of MAHLE“s diagnostic tools, such as TechPRO (MAHLE) or Connex (BRAIN BEE®). An agreement to this effect has been concluded between MAHLE and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), giving users trouble-free access to FCA“s servers and the ability to retrieve all necessary information for diagnostics and service.

The security gateway was introduced because there were indications that third parties could gain access to security-relevant functions of vehicles through diagnostic and connectivity protocols. FCA responded immediately by introducing extensive security measures. Since then, the OBD interface can be read, but users cannot write or delete entries. Changes to vehicle systems were previously only possible using original FCA testers.

„The workshop will be able to purchase access from us in the form of an annual subscription and subsequently access the FCA portal. All relevant diagnostic additions will then be available and can be fully used. Users will be able to work with their diagnostic tool from MAHLE as usual, switching quickly to the FCA server in order to download the certificate that is required for certain service functions,“ explains Joachim Schneeweiss, EMEA Sales Manager at MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions.

By continuously expanding its product portfolio in the area of service solutions and increasingly changing from parts supplier to solutions provider, MAHLE Aftermarket has been gearing toward the mobility transformation for some time. The company, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, not only has the right spare parts on hand for workshop and wholesale, but also supports its customers with diagnostic tools and service equipment, training, as well as repair and maintenance information (RMI). In this way, MAHLE is making independent workshops future proof in times of evolving mobility and positioning itself as a strong partner along the entire value chain for trade and workshops.

