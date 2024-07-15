A Guide for the Revival of European Christianity

Following the European Pastors Conference in Paris and due to the positive response, the Global Pastors Conference in Germany will continue. In a time when European churches are searching for ways to revive Christianity post-pandemic, this seminar from the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to be held in Frankfurt am Main, offers a unique platform for German pastors to engage with the central questions of faith and contemporary challenges.

The European Pastors Conference in Paris paved the way for this meeting. The participating pastors agreed that unity among European pastors and the spiritual enlightenment of the believers are essential for the revival of Christianity on the continent. The chairman of the Zion Christian Mission Center, Man Hee-lee emphasized the necessity of understanding the prophecies and the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation – knowledge that is crucial in these times. Since then, the demand for lessons on the Book of Revelation has surged.

A remarkable aspect of the conference in Paris was the presence of many European youth who had already received a comprehensive education in the Word. Their dedication and passion for faith have spread across Europe, sparking the interest of many more young people eager to learn the Word of Jesus. This seminar provides an opportunity for pastors to recognize the Book of Revelation as spiritual nourishment and to feed their congregations, thus fostering the new revival of Christianity in Europe.

The upcoming conference, to be held on August 3rd at 10:30 AM in Frankfurt, will be an impressive gathering of 300 pastors and 1,000 believers, organized by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and the Zion Christian Mission Center. The conference is titled „Global Pastors Conference in Germany“ and focuses on the themes „Revival and Unity of Christianity in Germany“ and „Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation and Reality.“ Interested parties can register on the website https://wort-seminar.eu/ by July 20th at the latest. The entrance fee will be announced later.

The conference program includes two main parts. The first part will feature an opening ceremony with performances and welcome speeches. The second part will be an in-depth sermon on the Book of Revelation.

This seminar promises to be a turning point for European Christianity. It will help not only the pastors but also the believers to understand the deep truths of Revelation and apply them in their lives. The unity and renewed commitment of European Christians will be crucial to reaching people’s hearts and bringing about a spiritual renewal in Europe.

