GoodData and Witboost Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Data Management and Analytics with Seamless Integration

Integration Between GoodData’s Data Application Platform and Witboost’s Platform to Automate Lifecycle Management, Deployment and Change Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / GoodData, a leading data analytics and business intelligence (BI) platform, and Witboost, a pioneering platform that streamlines data management, processes, and operations, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated solution designed to revolutionize how organizations manage, analyze, and govern their data. This integration empowers businesses to achieve self-service, governed BI by automating lifecycle management, deployment, and change management, all while maintaining top-tier security, data governance, and metadata standards

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses increasingly rely on data-driven insights to maintain a competitive edge. However, managing and ensuring the integrity of data across its entire lifecycle-from development to production-remains a complex challenge. The new integration between GoodData’s SDKs and APIs and Witboost’s provisioning and governance capabilities will enable organizations to seamlessly manage the lifecycle of dashboards while improving operational efficiency and data quality.

Key Features and Benefits of the Integration:

– Automated Lifecycle Management: Enables organizations to automatically manage the data lifecycle, ensuring smooth transitions from development to production environments with minimal manual intervention.

– Streamlined Deployment and Change Management: Facilitates the seamless promotion of data and analytics assets between environments, ensuring that changes are implemented swiftly, accurately, and in compliance with organizational policies.

– Enhanced Data Governance and Security: Prioritizes data security and governance, providing built-in controls that help organizations maintain compliance with regulatory standards and internal policies throughout the data lifecycle.

– Scalability and Flexibility: Whether used by small teams or large enterprises, the Witboost-GoodData integration is designed to scale effortlessly, providing organizations with the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs while maintaining a structured approach to data management.

„We’re excited to partner with Witboost to offer a solution that brings together the best of both worlds- ease of use and rigorous governance,“ said Ryan Dolley, VP of Product Strategy at GoodData. „This integration will allow our customers to innovate faster, extract more value from their data, and do so with the confidence that their data is secure and compliant.“

Paolo Platter, Witboost Product Manager echoed this excitement: „With Witboost, our mission is to automate and govern the data management and make data a truly valuable asset for every organization. Partnering with GoodData allows us to combine our data product management capabilities with their world-class analytics platform, to create a secure and governed self-service BI experience.“

This integration is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort required to manage complex data environments, freeing up resources for innovation and strategic decision-making. Organizations can now rely on the combined strengths of GoodData’s advanced analytics capabilities and Witboost’s intuitive data experience platform to create a more efficient, secure, and scalable data ecosystem.

To learn more about how the GoodData-Witboost integration enables organizations to automate their data lifecycle management, join GoodData’s Ryan Dolley and Witboost’s Paolo Platter on November 13 at 3:00 PM CET for a live webinar, including a live demo of the integration. Register here: https://www.gooddata.com/resources/witboost-gooddata-automate-data-lifecycle-management/

About GoodData

GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-assisted data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to design and deploy custom data applications and integrate AI-assisted analytics capabilities wherever their users need them. Over 140,000 of the world’s top companies and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData’s website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Medium.

About Witboost

Witboost is an innovative platform designed to streamline data projects across various Data Management systems. It enables organizations to build, govern, and discover data products while creating custom standards and automating data practices. This pioneering platform simplifies complex data workflows, ensuring seamless data production and consumption by removing platform-specific barriers and fostering smoother team collaboration. Witboost enhances data-driven decision-making while upholding the highest standards of data security, governance and compliance. By automating processes, Witboost maximizes data potential, freeing resources for growth, innovation, and competitive advantage. For more details, visit Witboost’s website, and follow Witboost on LinkedIn. For more details on Witboost’s partnerships, visit here: http://partners.witboost.com/

GoodData Contact

Joe Yen

Field CTO

+1 6508888061

joe.yen@gooddata.com

©2024, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE: GoodData

