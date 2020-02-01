INCOMING NEW SHOW! The Coach Peggy Show – All Things Wellness™

FEBRUARY 4th @ 3PM PT / 6PM ET. Every Tuesday 3 pm pt / 6 pm et

Seattle, WA – January 31st, 2020 – How many people in your life have told you you’re half of this or half of that? Have you settled for less than being all? No More! I’m Coach Peggy and I’m telling you we are about All Things Wellness™. That does not mean just nutrition or fitness. It’s about your money, your life, the way you live, and about romance. This show is All Things Wellness™ and you deserve it! I want people to understand this is not a diet. All Things Wellness™ is to put an end to anything that is not all things, all fulfilling, all abundance, and all prosperous.

Are you making the changes you want in life? Are you changing at a certain pace? I’m not just going to help you get out of your comfort zone, I’m going to help you redefine it. We have a comfort zone buster! It’s not about what you need to hear or what you want me to hear, it’s about what we can do together. This show is about putting out the possibilities for you that lets you decide how far into the rabbit hole you want to go with being all things. Whether it’s peeling back the layers of your money, your nutrition, or the layers of your love. We start by looking at our ATM (All Things Mindset). We are going to be bold, badass, and more than anything, we are never going to be half in!

Welcome to All Things Wellness™!

Peggy Willms

Peggy is a dynamic 30-year veteran in the health and wellness industry. Her passion and vision have afforded her the ability to coach healthy lifestyles to thousands of clients through interactive, creative and insightful methods based on YOU in your Real World, non-cookie-cutter programs. She has also been successful in developing, trademarking, implementing, and managing successful outcomes-based corporate wellness programs in multiple settings. She is vibrant with limitless positive twists that will keep you on your toes and coming back for more.

