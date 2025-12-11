Kyle Roseneck joins the growing Höcker Polytechnik team

Beginning in January, Höcker Polytechnik will be represented by industry expert Kyle Roseneck, who will work with companies in the wood, plastics, and composites sectors to develop extraction solutions that increase productivity and efficiency while ensuring the highest standards of product quality.

As part of Höcker Polytechnik“s ongoing growth in North America, the company is expanding its presence with a new production, storage, and service facility in Thomasville, North Carolina. Operating under the name Hocker Polytechnik Inc., the new location will optimize service and spare-parts support throughout North America, reduce transportation costs, and increase the availability of inventory to shorten delivery times.

First-class on-site consulting, support, and expertise remain essential to successful projects. Roseneck will be responsible for supporting current and future Höcker Polytechnik customers across the northern United States and Canada. He is no stranger to the organization, having supported woodworking companies and furniture manufacturers in the region for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Höcker Polytechnik, Roseneck worked with its distributor partner, Taurus Craco Machinery Inc., supporting wood, plastics, and composite manufacturers across Canada and the United States. Taurus Craco has successfully combined advanced woodworking technology with energy-efficient extraction systems from Höcker Polytechnik to deliver innovative workshop solutions.

Roseneck brings extensive application knowledge and has played a key role in developing and implementing solutions for machine extraction and efficient chip and dust handling. As an application consultant and project manager, he consistently relied on Höcker Polytechnik technology throughout his career.

His transition from Taurus Craco to Höcker Polytechnik is a strategic step for both parties. In his new role, Roseneck will focus even more closely on large-scale projects and deliver them with increased efficiency, while continuing close collaboration with Taurus Craco and supporting shared partner relationships.

Roseneck will take over responsibilities from Uwe Rother, Höcker Polytechnik“s long-standing and highly respected project manager, who will retire in the fall of 2026. Over the past 15 years, Rother has helped strengthen the partnership with Taurus Craco, completed numerous projects alongside Roseneck, and will support him throughout this transition.

Welcome to the team, Kyle

Contact:

Hocker Polytechnik GmbH

Kyle Roseneck

Senior Expert Process Air Technology (PAT)

Borgloher Straße 1

49176 Hilter a.T.W.

Germany

Phone: +49 5409 405 0

kyle.roseneck@hpt.net

https://www.hoecker-polytechnik.com/

About Höcker Polytechnik:

Since 1962, Höcker Polytechnik has been designing, planning, and building systems for process waste disposal and air pollution control for industrial and craft businesses. These range from mobile dust extraction units to large filter systems with capacities of more than 600,000 m³/h. The company’s manufacturing and supply program also includes briquetting presses and shredding machines.

From the very beginning, the design and manufacturing of HÖCKER Polytechnik systems and machines has placed great emphasis on high energy efficiency. As early as 1962, under the company name Günther Höcker oHG, the sale of so-called „single extraction units“ in the woodworking trade laid the foundation for the continuous development of energy-saving systems. In-house fan production formed the heart of manufacturing.

With the first energy crisis, the company quickly grew to over 50 employees. Today, more than 300 employees company-wide are responsible for the design, sale, manufacture, assembly, and commissioning of the machines and systems – working from the headquarters in Hilter am Teutoburger Wald and from regional sales offices. Since 1993, the company has been managed by Frank Höcker, the son of the company’s founder.

The dust extraction systems and devices and briquetting presses are used in numerous industries, e.g., in wood processing, large printing plants, bookbinding, metal processing, but also in the packaging industry or in the field of environmental technology, e.g., recycling and biomass utilization. Höcker Polytechnik shredding systems are manufactured specifically for the needs of corrugated cardboard and cardboard box production.

To date, Höcker Polytechnik has designed, planned, and built a total of approximately 60,000 devices and systems, demonstrating the company’s high level of expertise and innovative capabilities. They are used worldwide in both industry and craft sectors.

Most Höcker Polytechnik products are manufactured at the main plant in Hilter a.T.W. and at the subsidiary plant in Poland. The high level of vertical integration ensures a high degree of flexibility and short delivery times with competitive cost structures. Modern automated sheet metal processing centers and skilled manual craftsmanship work hand in hand. Our own switchgear production and complete engineering carried out by our specialists, ensure a high level of functional reliability and reliable worldwide support.

Contact

Höcker Polytechnik GmbH

Daniel Weigang

Borgloher Straße 1

49176 Hilter a.T.W.

Phone: +49 5409 405 0

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.hoecker-polytechnik.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.