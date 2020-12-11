MailCenter 32010 Achieves SAP® Certification as Integrated with SAP S/4HANA®

MUNICH/GRÖBENZELL, Bavaria/Germany – December 09, 2020 – munich enterprise software GmbH announced today that its MailCenter 32010 add-on has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA®. The integration helps organizations to send documents from SAP technologies to business partners easily, quickly and flexibly via e-mail from SAP S/4HANA.

The MailCenter add-on helps to simplify day-to-day work. Businesses can send e-mails that are in line with their business processes. E-mails can be sent directly from SAP S/4HANA or through Microsoft Outlook Integration – from the document or from the cockpit or at a specific time. This enables more efficient communication and higher transparency that is streamlined and secure.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that MailCenter 32010 integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready ERP system, with built-in intelligent technologies, that transforms business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA – a market-leading in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a dramatically simplified data model.

“We are delighted to announce that our MailCenter 32010 has achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP S/4HANA,” said Thilo Kiefer, CEO of munich enterprise software GmbH. “The ability of MailCenter 32010 to interoperate with SAP S/4HANA will prove highly beneficial to our current and future customers.”

Press Release on Website including official Certificate: https://www.munich-enterprise.com/pressrelease-sap-zertifizierung-mailcenter

About munich enterprise software GmbH

Founded in 2005, munich enterprise software GmbH has been focusing on the development of add-ons and consulting around SAP. The company is headquartered in Munich, Gröbenzell. By providing powerful tools for SAP systems, munich enterprise software GmbH supports organizations digitizing their business processes to strengthen their competitiveness long-term, release massive innovation potential and improve overall efficiency within the entire organization. Core product families circle around MailCenter and HotM for Mail and Monitoring.

