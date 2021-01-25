Mobile Computer M3 UL20 with 2D Barcode and RFID Reader

The M3 UL20 Mobile Computer is a mobile handheld reader. M3 UL20 offers proven technology in portable mobile data capture using NFC, the latest barcode reading technologies, modern user interfaces and to meet the category of new business applications on the Android 8.1 operating system. The 5 inch touch screen and the integrated alpha-numeric keypad characterise this robust mobile computer. The keypad is optionally available with 28, 35 or 53 keypads. Mobile Computer M3 UL20 is the next generation of leading handheld devices for mobile data collection in inventory management, retail management or in the logistics sector.

Mobile Data Capturing with 2D Barcode Reader or NFC Reader

Handheld reader M3 UL20 is optionally equipped with a 2D barcode reader and an integrated NFC reader. The long range scanner validly captures all 2D barcodes on labels or tags up to a range of 21.4 m. The integrated RFID HF | NFC reader reads tags and transponders of ISO standard EPC C1 GEN2 ISO 14443A/B and ISO15693 with 13.56 MHz with a reading range of up to 6 cm. The integrated 25° angle scanner helps with comfortable aiming.

The latest Technology combined with high-performance Power

M3 UL20 Mobile Computer is equipped with the operating system Android 8.1 or 9.0 GMS. The handheld reader is certified by Google with the “Android Enterprise Recommended” seal of approval. This offers standardised management options, regular security updates and is adapted to individual company requirements. The 2.2 GHz octa-core processor is designed for demanding processes within the corporate environments. The 6.700 mAh battery is suitable for long working shifts in the warehouse and productions. The quick charge function enables prompt charging of the battery. The integrated 4 GB RAM is optionally available as 2 GB variant. Enough space for your data is provided by the 4 GB ROM (optional: 64 GB).

Top Communication Options and Documentations

The mobile computer is equipped with WLAN, WWAN, WPAN, GPS and Bluetooth. WLAN and Bluetooth enable the wireless transfer of data to the PC, that the scanned information appears immediately in the system. The integrated 16-megapixel camera documents work processes in high-resolution format.

IP Protection for demanding Environments

M3 UL20 Is ideally suited for demanding and challenging environments with dust or water accumulation, with an IP67 protection rating. The handheld withstands temperatures of -20 °C up to +60 °C. The M3 UL20F is equipped with an automatic sensor to control the temperature of the screen and scan window below -30 °C. This prevents the display from fogging up. The keypad and battery are resistant to freezing. The touch screen is made of robust Gorilla Glass. The scanner area of the M3 UL20F is made of corning Gorilla Glass.

Application Example: Retail and Warehouse Management

The M3 UL20 series is the perfect handheld solution for processes within warehouses in supermarkets or non-food shops. Warehouse processes can be optimally handled with the M3 UL20 and the integrated 2D long-range scanner, to register goods validly from more distant warehouse shelves. The 25° angle scanner enables precise identification of the goods to be scanned. The numerous accessories make working within warehouses efficient. The ergonomic handle offers an optimal solution for mobile working. The holder for forklift trucks is suitable for use in the forklift truck when putting goods away.

More Information

M30 UL20: https://idtronic-mobile.com/handheld-reader/m3-ul20/

iDTRONIC Mobile Solutions is one of the leading manufacturers and developers of high-quality all-round handheld readers. We offer handheld readers, industrial tablets, barcode scanners and mobile data collection devices with label printing. Our mobile devices are characterised by handiness and robustness. The latest Android technologies round off our mobile computers. Integrated IP protection in all our devices ensures that they can work in harsh environments.

Our Key Features:

We offer the Mobile Computer -on request- for all RFID standards:

– UHF:865 – 928 MHz

– HF | NFC | DESFire | LEGIC:13.56MHz

– LF:125 and 134.2kHz (Waste Management and Animal ID).

Furthermore, our mobile computers can be equipped with 1D barcode scanners or 2D barcode imagers.

The product portfolio perfectly fits the needs of system integrators and companies within IoT and Industry 4.0 environments:

– Industry (Production, Supply Chain, Warehouse Management)

– Healthcare (Medical devices, Hospitals, Laboratories)

– Ticketing at Events

– Libraries of cities, schools or universities

– IoT environments in companies or retail

– Label printing via handheld printer (retail, public transport, long-distance transport or parcel delivery services)

– Demanding environments (Mining, Offshore, Construction sites)

iDTRONIC Mobile Solutions offers:

– Scanner for targeted data acquisition by means of RFID or barcode

– Handhelds for mobile working with ergonomic handle

– Tablets for effective management – mobile or stationary

– Mobile Handheld Printers for printing labels and tags

Thanks to a strong technical team for development and support, we are able to develop and offer high quality mobile data capture devices that guarantee our customers the following:

– High performance

– Reliable Quality

– Fast time to market

– Excellent Value

– Innovative Design

– Customer-specific design

We are located in Ludwigshafen, close to Frankfurt International Airport. This makes us easily accessible for our international customers as well.

