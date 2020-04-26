Name Change Announcement: Primal Noms to Become Sweet Logic

Denver, CO – Beginning February 25, 2020, Allison Owen, the spokesperson for keto cake mix company Primal Noms announced this week on their @eatsweetlogic Instagram page and website that the company will officially be changing its name to Sweet Logic as of February 25, 2020.

Allison Owen explained that the new name would reflect the continued commitment to being a low carb, sugar free indulgent dessert, adding, “We realized our name Primal Noms wasn’t resonating with customers so we made a pivot to a brand name and look that adequately communicated who we are.” The name Sweet Logic was selected by their customers in an Instagram post and subsequent vote from August 2019. The new name represents their commitment to being the sweet, logical, low carb choice.

When Primal Noms started in late 2018, they were the first keto-friendly, gluten-free, and sugar-free mug cake mix on the market. They started selling on their website with one flavor in foil pouches with a sticker. Eventually, they expanded and upgraded their product line to include 7 different mug cake flavors, full size cake mixes, and keto-friendly sweeteners. They can now be found on Amazon and in retailers throughout the country. They also are excited to announce they have eight new innovations coming out in 2020.

The new name, logo, and look is now displayed on their new website www.eatsweetlogic.com and instagram @eatsweetlogic. Ms. Owen is firm in stating that the recipes and formulations of the mixes will stay the same. They remain committed to providing low carb and keto solutions that taste amazing so you can live longer and spend more time with those you love. Customers and employees alike are optimistic about the changes.

Early feedback from customers express excitement over the new name and look of the brand.

