Regency Furniture to Deliver Thousands of Pounds of Food to Area Food Bank

BRANDYWINE, MD (April 24, 2020) – Premier furniture retail brand, Regency Furniture, is set to donate a truckload of food on Tuesday, April 28th to the Maryland Food Bank to support the non-profit’s food relief efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

A Regency Furniture Showroom truck is gearing up to deliver the perfect accent piece for the Maryland Food Bank – hundreds of giant boxes filled with thousands of pounds of non-perishable food.

Despite being one of the wealthiest states in the nation, Maryland’s communities are deeply impacted by food insecurity. This donation is expected to feed thousands of families who already depend on the charity for food as well as those who have been impacted by the Corona Virus.

In the age of COVID-19, the company took extra precautions to ensure that all materials, boxes and food are handled with gloves and face masks to minimize the risk of contamination.

Touted as the hub of Maryland’s food assistance safety net, Maryland Food Bank distributes over 40 million meals annually. It is the only non-profit with the capacity to address food insecurity in times of emergencies. But since late March, the order volume has doubled, while donated food available to the network has dropped by 90 percent. Regency Furniture is responding to the non-profits appeal for food donations.

“1 in 9 Marylanders face food insecurity and we are mindful that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in even more of our community struggling and Regency Furniture wants to help,” said the company’s CEO, Abdul Ayyad. “We’re committed to ensuring that our community children, seniors and working families who are without food, are able to access local emergency support.” Ayyad added.

For more than two decades Regency Furniture Showrooms has been serving the Washington Metropolitan area with the latest styles and trend of furniture. Over the years the company has deepened its commitment to giving back to the community by spearheading several charity fundraisings events. This food donation to Maryland Food Bank is their latest initiative to help the community.

Director of Corporate Relations of Maryland Food Bank, Amy Chase, said: “This very generous support from Regency Furniture is greatly appreciated. It will go a long way in helping us to fulfil the overwhelming demand for food at this time.”

Drop off will be Tuesday, April 28th at 11AM. Currently, Maryland showrooms are closed, and Virginia showrooms are open. Online deliveries are currently available.

