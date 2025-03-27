NEAR Staking Dashboard makes Staking NEAR a Breeze

Simply Staking publishes new Crypto Staking Dashboard for NEAR Token

March 27, 2025 – SimplyStaking, a premier platform in the fast-evolving world of crypto staking, has officially launched its NEAR Staking Dashboard, offering a fully optimized, transparent, and intuitive experience for anyone looking to stake NEAR tokens. This new dashboard empowers users with real-time insights, non-custodial control, and easy delegation on the NEAR Protocol – one of the most innovative and high-performance blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem.

As crypto staking becomes a cornerstone of blockchain participation, Simply Staking continues to lead the way in building accessible, secure, and data-driven tools for token holders, validators, and developers. With the release of this new NEAR staking interface, Simply Staking is expanding its multi-chain staking infrastructure to support the growing demand for reliable and efficient staking NEAR solutions.

A Better Way to Stake NEAR

NEAR Protocol has emerged as a leading Layer 1 blockchain, designed for high scalability, user-friendly applications, and developer productivity. With growing adoption across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and DAOs, more users are looking to stake their NEAR tokens – both to support the network and earn consistent, passive rewards.

The new NEAR Staking Dashboard by Simply Staking has been developed to meet these needs. Designed from the ground up with simplicity and security in mind, the dashboard provides a one-stop solution for tracking, managing, and optimizing NEAR staking activity.

Key features include:

– Live Rewards Tracking – Stay updated on your staking returns in real-time.

Validator Explorer – Compare and select the best validators based on commission, uptime, performance, and community reputation.

– Non-Custodial Architecture – Your private keys remain yours. Simply Staking never takes custody of your assets.

– Dynamic Portfolio View – Access a clean, visual overview of your staked NEAR, pending rewards, and validator distribution.

– One-Click Delegation and Redelegation – Easily stake or switch validators without technical complexity.

„NEAR is one of the most promising blockchains in the space today, and we’re excited to give users a smarter, safer way to participate in NEAR staking,“ said Lewis C., Head of Marketing at Simply Staking. „We’ve built this dashboard to bring clarity and control to the staking process – whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting your journey in crypto staking.“

Why Stake NEAR?

Staking NEAR provides several key benefits for token holders:

– Earn Passive Income: NEAR holders can earn up to 10% APY by staking their tokens with trusted validators.

– Strengthen Network Security: Staking contributes to the decentralized governance and resilience of the NEAR blockchain.

– Governance Participation: Stakers gain the ability to participate in future on-chain proposals and community decisions.

– Compound Rewards: With auto-compounding features coming soon, users can boost long-term yield by re-staking rewards.

As crypto staking becomes an alternative to traditional yield-generating mechanisms, NEAR stands out with its low fees, predictable inflationary rewards, and strong developer ecosystem. Simply Staking’s new dashboard enhances these strengths by eliminating friction and surfacing valuable staking data in a user-friendly format.

Built for All Levels of Users

One of the key goals behind the NEAR Staking Dashboard is inclusivity. Whether you’re staking for the first time or managing a diverse portfolio across multiple networks, Simply Staking provides tools that are both easy to use and highly functional.

New users benefit from:

– Integrated Learning Guides – Step-by-step tutorials and staking explanations, tailored for beginners.

– Simple Wallet Connection – Compatible with NEAR Wallet, Sender, Nightly, and other leading NEAR-compatible wallets.

– Security-First Design – All transactions are handled client-side; private keys never leave your device.

Advanced users and institutions can take advantage of:

– Validator Metrics & Filters – Drill down into validator reliability, uptime history, slashing risk, and more.

– Multi-Wallet Portfolio Management – Track staking across multiple addresses in one dashboard.

– API Access (Coming Q2 2025) – Developers and analysts will soon be able to integrate Simply Staking staking data into custom tools and dashboards.

NEAR Staking in Context: Why It Matters

The NEAR Protocol is no longer just a promising chain – it’s a proven ecosystem with billions in total value locked, active DAOs, and real-world adoption across industries. Projects like Aurora, Sweat Economy, Mintbase, and Calimero are all helping to drive user activity and network growth.

Staking, therefore, is not just about earning passive income. It’s about participating in the backbone of a decentralized future. With Simply Staking’s NEAR dashboard, users can actively engage with the protocol while enjoying the financial benefits of staking NEAR.

„As NEAR continues to scale and onboard new users, we see staking playing a central role in ecosystem alignment,“ said Lewis. „Our dashboard is designed to support this vision – helping people stake smarter, earn consistently, and contribute to decentralized infrastructure.“

More Than Just NEAR: A Multi-Chain Crypto Staking Hub

While this release focuses on NEAR, Simply Staking is far from a one-chain solution. As a full-stack staking infrastructure platform, Simply Staking supports a growing list of networks including:

– Ethereum – Liquid staking and validator hosting

– Solana – Low-fee, fast settlement staking solutions

– Fuel – The modular execution layer for Web3 apps

– Cosmos – Interchain staking across the Cosmos Hub and zones

In addition to staking dashboards, the Simply Staking platform also offers:

– Staking Analytics – Powerful visualizations and data insights across chains

– Validator Services – Infrastructure and uptime monitoring for independent and institutional validators

– Crypto Faucets – Onboarding tools for testnet and real assets

– Educational Resources – In-depth staking guides, governance breakdowns, and network analysis

The company has made it clear that its roadmap for 2025 includes expanding support for more networks, integrating social staking features, and launching mobile-native staking apps.

Find out more about what NEAR Crypto is in Simply Staking’s NEAR CRYPTO Introduction.

