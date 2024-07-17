Platinum Resourcing opens a new office in Maidenhead.

We are thrilled to announce that we have established a new office to better serve our clients and expand our reach.

Our new office address is:

ONE St Peter“s Rd, Maidenhead SL6 7QU

However, please note that our head office remains in High Wycombe. All correspondence should continue to be directed to our High Wycombe address: 6 Manor Courtyard, High Wycombe HP13 5RE

Why the New Office?

This additional location at ONE St Peter“s Rd in Maidenhead allows us to be closer to key business hubs and provides a central location for client meetings, enhancing our ability to serve you better.

Continued Presence in High Wycombe

Our main operations and base remain under our parent company, Chiltern Recruitment, in High Wycombe. This ensures that we retain our roots and remain accessible to our long-standing clients in the area.

We Look Forward to Serving You

Our dedication to providing exceptional service remains unchanged. We are confident that this new office will help us connect with more clients and partners, driving our business forward.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this expansion. If you have any questions or need further information, don“t hesitate to contact us.

Best regards,

Platinum Resourcing

Providing expert recruitment services throughout Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, we specialise in understanding unique needs and linking talented individuals with leading companies. Our tailored approach and local knowledge ensure a perfect fit.

