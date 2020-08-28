QPAD launches two new Pro-Gamer-Mousepads for low- and mid-sense Gamers

QPAD FLX900 RGB and QPAD FX900 oversized Gaming-Mats

The Pro-Gamer Hardware-Forge QPAD rolls out two new high end Gaming -Mousepads. The QPAD FX900 and the QPAD FLX900RGB.

Both, specially coated fabric Gaming-Mousepads, were specifically designed for Gamers, who need high accuracy in their gameplay.

The surface is covered with a special coated, high-quality black fabric material. This ensures the highest accuracy. The height of only 3mm prevents the wrists from getting tired quickly – ideal for intensive “Death-Matches”.

Both the QPAD FX900 and the QPAD FLX900RGB are among the slimmest

Pro-Gamer Mousepads on the market. The entire bottom is coated with non-slip rubber. The high-quality profiled rubber makes sure that the mousepad does not slip on any surface. The QPAD FLX900RGB also has adjustable RGB lightning.

Both products are now available in stores at 29.90 EUR (QPAD FX900) and

49.90 EUR (QPAD FLX900RGB).

We at QPAD build our success on a grass roots commitment to the gaming community.We thrive in competition and embrace the free spirit of gaming. We provide the gaming world with premium high-quality equipment, giving eSporters, enthusiasts and casual gamers all over the world a winning edge.

