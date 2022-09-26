Rise VFX renders at Polargrid in Boden, Sweden
Boden, Sweden, Sept. 26 2022, One of Europe’s largest VFX houses, RISE Visual Effects
Studios of Berlin, commissioned Polargrid to render large portions of a current project in
Boden, Sweden.
Converting 3D data and surface features into photorealistic, two-dimensional images is time
and computationally intensive. For the current production, 40 servers with a total of 10TB of
RAM and 3840 AMD EPYC 7642 cores worked around the clock for seven weeks to render
the images.
Robert Pinnow, who won an award in the VFX category in 2018 for his work on the first
season of Babylon Berlin, comments:
„The low cost and the ability to render on our desired configuration is something we’ve
wanted to take advantage of for a while. Now we finally had the right project to work on with
Polargrid. We were able to fully integrate the computers there into our systems and started
to monitor the rendering as if it were all on-site. The fact that we could render with green
energy at Polargrid, just like at our German sites, was also a big plus.“
Polargrid offers professional rendering services based on the needs of its customers. For
larger render jobs, up to 30,000 CPU cores are available.
The city of Boden in Sweden proved to be an ideal location for Polargrid due to its climatic
conditions. There is a friendly climate for film productions, game developers or VFX creators
because the Boden Business Agency welcomes them to settle here. The region also has an
Arctic climate, which is ideal for air-cooled data centers.
Both aspects played a key role for Polargrid in selecting its data center operator, Turis AB.
Turis AB, as a specialist in data processing and storage solutions, ensures smooth operation
of the render farm with its infrastructure. Turis AB purchased the Boden Type DC One
(BTDC One) in 2020, which was developed as part of the European Horizon 2020 project as
a concept for data centers of the future. The BTDC One is a new holistic approach to data
centers. It incorporates temperature-controlled fresh air cooling, the use of green energy and
a modular building design. It is considered one of the most cost- and energy-efficient data
centers in the world.
In the meantime, Turis AB has expanded its data park with three more buildings based on
the same concept. Thus, the former EU project ( https://bodentypedc.eu/) has been
successfully commercialized.
Polargrid
Polargrid is a brand of Aelg Data Center GmbH in Liechtenstein. Under the Polargrid brand,
Aelg Data Center GmbH offers a wide range of services tailored to VFX studios and also
supports young VFX talents. With its computing power, Polargrid can meet the demanding
requirements of its customers. For example, Polargrid operates a Blender render farm where
the render service is billed in minute increments. To support Blender artists, Polargrid offers
a free Blender CPU render service.
Aelg Data Center GmbH takes its responsibility to use resources carefully, working only with
cost- and energy-efficient data centers that use green power.
Turis AB
Turis AB operates data centers in Boden, Sweden. The data centers are optimized for data
processing and storage solutions. By building a Boden Type DC One Data Park, Turis AB
operates cost- and energy-efficient data centers and demonstrates that the EU Horizon 2020
project is commercially successful.
