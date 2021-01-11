Shared offices and coworking spaces in Switzerland

See all the coworking spaces in your city

Coworking is a new trend, especially for startups, the liberal professions and the self-employed. It offers modern office equipment, full flexibility and the possibility of making valuable personal and professional contacts. Coworking in Switzerland is a great way to increase productivity, save money and build new business relationships.

MatchOffice.ch – your guide to a premium coworking space in Switzerland

With many years of experience in commercial real estate, MatchOffice can always help you find the most optimal solution. We guarantee that you will receive complete listings of real estate daily, including shared office spaces around the world. Are you looking for a flexible workspace and appreciate a lively atmosphere? Then a coworking space is the right choice for you. The possibilities are multiple: possibility to rent an office in an open space, to take advantage of closed or private work areas, meeting rooms, high-speed wi-fi, etc. The open disposition and the collaborative and stimulating work environment allow you to quickly make new contacts and bond with others. other like-minded professionals. This temporary office formula offers great flexibility and is extremely cost effective. At Matchoffice.ch, we help you find the right place that will benefit your business.

Contact

Match Office

Gloria Road

Baadenerstrasse 549a

8048 Zürich

Phone: (+41) 043 210 9703

E-Mail: info@matchoffice.com

Url: https://www.matchoffice.ch/fr-CH/loyer/coworking

Bildquelle: @gloriaroad