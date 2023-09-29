SmartTOP additional convertible top module permanent price reduction for Bentley Continental GTC

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC. The convertible top module now costs 169 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 29, 2023

SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars has now permanently reduced the price of the retrofitted additional convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC Convertible. It is now available for 169 Euro plus tax. „This means more Bentley drivers can enjoy our smart additional functions and enjoy the open driving experience even more,“ says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible top control is a supplementary module that is retrofitted and provides valuable functional enhancements to the convertible top. For example, the convertible top can be opened and closed while the vehicle is in motion at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch, all it takes is a quick tap of the convertible top button and the process is carried out automatically.

In addition, it is also possible to open and close the convertible top from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. „The SmartTOP customer can already open their convertible top while approaching their vehicle – a real time saver,“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key for this function.

In addition to the two main functions, the SmartTOP module delivers numerous features: It makes it possible to open and close the windows by remote control. Optionally, the hazard warning lights can be activated during the convertible top movement when activated via the remote control. On vehicles with a keyless entry package, it is possible to operate the convertible top by touching the door handle.

When starting and stopping the engine, a running convertibles top movement will not be interrupted. The convertible top control can be completely deactivated if required. All functions are programmable according to personal preferences. The USB port attached to the SmartTOP allows the possibility to configure the module on the PC/MAC. In addition, software updates can be uploaded, which Mods4cars provides to customers free of charge.

Included within the scope of delivery, is a specially developed plug-and-play adapter. With OEM-quality connectors, it enables a simple connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics. „When installing the module, all that is required is to simply plug together the precisely fitting connectors,“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. „This means that anyone can quickly and easily install the additional control to obtain the convenience and functions of the SmartTOP module.“

The comfort control system for the Bentley Continental GTC is available for 169.00 Euro plus tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/K96kWYqcM1I

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.