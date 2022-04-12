SmartTOP additional top control for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible available soon

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top module by Mods4cars will be available soon for the new BMW 4 series convertible (G23). Among other things, it allows for the operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 12, 2022

The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible (G23) and M4 Convertible (G83) will be available soon. The latest development from Mods4cars allows for the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch. After a press of the button, the convertible top movement is automatically set in motion. The cumbersome, continuous holding down of the button is thereby no longer necessary.

In addition to the simpler convertible top operation from inside the vehicle, the convertible top can also be opened and closed remotely using the existing vehicle remote control with One-Touch. All it takes to do this is to press a button on the vehicle key. No changes need to be made to the vehicle remote control for this function.

Numerous additional functions will also be included: Among of which, allow the windows to be opened and closed via the vehicle key. It will also be possible to reverse the operating direction of the convertible top button. As well as to program which position the windows should take after the convertible top is opened.

“We are delighted that we will soon be offering our smart additional convertible top control for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible and that customers will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of our sophisticated comfort modules,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “Installing the new module is also child’s play and takes just a few minutes. A precisely fitting plug-and-play adapter ensures a simple plug-in connection between the vehicle’s electronics and SmartTOP module.” Sven Tornow continues.

The comfort control system for the BMW 4 Series Convertible will be available for 369.00 Euro plus tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The following additional BMW models are also supported: BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series Convertible as well as Z4 and Mini.

A first demo video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/bThDk2_AxT8

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

