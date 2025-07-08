SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars now available for Ferrari Portofino M

The SmartTOP convertible top control module from Mods4cars is now available for the Ferrari Portofino M. The retrofittable convertible module allows one-touch operation of the top.

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 8, 2025

The retrofittable SmartTOP roof top module for the Ferrari Portofino M is now available. The latest development from Mods4cars makes everyday convertible use easier thanks to intelligent additional functions. „In addition to the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider, California, F8, 296 GTS, and Portofino, we can now offer a convenient solution for the Ferrari Portofino M as well,“ says PR spokesperson Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible module is retrofitted into the vehicle. Once installed, the top can be opened and closed via the interior button by one-touch operation. A brief tap on the button is sufficient – no need to hold it down continuously, as the top operation runs automatically.

Furthermore, the roof can be operated remotely using the vehicle key. Pressing a combination of buttons on the remote triggers the top movement. „Our customers can already open the top while approaching the vehicle and start their journey with the top down,“ adds spokesperson Sven Tornow. No changes to the vehicle key fob are necessary.

In addition to the two main functions, the SmartTOP module offers further features: The position of the windows after the top movement can be selected, and all windows can be opened and closed via the remote. The direction of the interior top button can also be reversed if desired.

Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt an ongoing top operation. All functions can be customized according to personal preferences. Thanks to a USB port, the SmartTOP module can be connected to a PC or Mac for configuration. However, programming can also be done directly in the car.

The package includes a plug-and-play wiring harness that enables simple installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging it in. Since no wires need to be cut, the module can be removed without leaving a trace at any time.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP convertible top modules since 2001. The following car brands are currently supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo, and Volkswagen. SmartTOP convertible top controls are also available for Ferrari models 360 Spider, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider, California, F8, 296 GTS and Portofino.

The SmartTOP comfort control for Ferrari Portofino M is available for 399.00 Euros plus tax.

A product video can be found here:

http://youtu.be/maeKq84s2Nk

Further information can be found at:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

