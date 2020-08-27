SPE Technology Days: Prysmian Group informs about cables for Single Pair Ethernet

SPE System Alliance hosts international digital conference on 22 and 23 September

Cologne/Germany, 27th August, 2020. The SPE System Alliance is organizing the SPE Technology Days for the first time on September 22 and 23. With the digital conference, the alliance, which was founded in spring 2020, aims to promote the exchange of knowledge between experts from different industries and technology areas on Single Pair Ethernet (SPE). As a partner of the alliance, the Multimedia Solutions (MMS) BU of the Prysmian Group will participate with presentations on innovative cables for implementing SPE. Registration and program are available at www.singlepairethernet.com/TechnologyDays.

The participants of the Technology Days can discuss with specialists and inform themselves in lectures about the added value of SPE communication technology. The digital conference will be framed by a keynote, discussion panels and an exhibition. To enable participants from all over the world to visit the Technology Days virtually, the program on both days is staggered. The conference language will be English. The exhibition is open to all participants until October 2, 2020.

“The online conference offers interested parties an excellent opportunity to learn about the latest developments and the enormous potential of SPE technology. It brings together experts from different fields for a constructive exchange and aims to drive the development of forward-looking solutions for the implementation of SPE in IIoT applications”, says Andreas Wassmuth, Business Development Director of the MMS Business Unit. “We are pleased that we are actively involved in shaping the SPE Technology Days with presentations”.

Other partners of the SPE System Alliance such as Dätwyler, Fluke Networks, Kyland, Microchip, Phoenix Contact, R&M, Rosenberger, Sick, Telegärtner and Weidmüller show trends in SPE technology and explain the significance for components such as switches, semiconductors, sensors, connectors and cables.

About the SPE System Alliance

The SPE System Alliance is an association of leading technology companies from various industries and application areas that exchange and bundle their know-how on Single Pair Ethernet. All partners thus pursue the common goal of promoting SPE technology for IIoT and all other application areas. More information about the SPS System Alliance is available at www.singlepairethernet.com

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

http://www.prysmiangroup.com

Company-Contact

Draka/Prysmian Group EN

Nicole Hentschel

Piccoloministraße 2

51063 Köln

Phone: +49 (0)221 6770

E-Mail: multimedia@prysmiangroup.com

Url: http://www.prysmiangroup.com

Press

epr – elsaesser public relations

Sabine Hensold

Maximilianstraße 50

86150 Augsburg

Phone: +49 (0)821 4508 7917

E-Mail: sh@epr-online.de

Url: http://www.epr-online.com

Bildquelle: SPE System Alliance