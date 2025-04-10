Swiss wind turbine pioneer „3D wind turbine Corp.“ launched a revolutionary product with the 3D wind turbine „Vayu“.

After China and the USA, Germany has been proudly in third place on the wind turbine market for years, followed by India, Brazil, the UK and Spain. In Europe, Germany remains the undisputed leader with 64 GW of installed capacity. In neighboring Switzerland, the home of the wind turbine pioneer and manufacturer of the „Vayu“ wind turbine, „3D Wind turbine

Corp.“, https://vayu.swiss the situation is -still- different.

The share of electricity production in Switzerland’s total electricity consumption is 0,3% wind power, which is already very low by European and thus global standards.Hydropower predominates and covers over 60% of Swiss energy, while fossil fuels make up less than five percent of the energy mix.

However, the prospects for the future look good for „3D Wind turbine Corp.“. Electricity generation in the wind power market in Switzerland is expected to amount to around 200,84 million kWh in 2025. In the land of watches and chocolate, the wind power market is showing increasing interest in innovative technologies for sustainable energy generation and increased efficiency.

Annual growth of 5,29 % (CAGR 2025-2029) is forecast. According to the SFOE (Swiss Federal Office of Energy), the theoretical potential of wind power in Switzerland is just under 30 terawatt hours (TWH) per year. Worldwide, annual growth of 8,20 % is expected. According to experts, the market for renewable energies will continue to grow in the coming years.

Falling costs for renewable energy technologies, an increasing demand for clean, modern and conflict-free energy sources, improvements in the area of energy storage and supportive political regulations are the force behind this growth.

For the Swiss wind power market, but also worldwide, the wind turbine pioneer „3D Wind turbine Corp.“ could play a far more important role in the future than it has today. The reason for this is the revolutionary three-dimensional „Vayu“ wind turbine. The „Vayu“ makes intelligent use of the laws of nature and moves three-dimensionally like the wings of a dragonfly. It is very quiet (50 dB) and requires a wind speed of at least 3 m/s.

The use by private end customers speaks in favor of a „Vayu“ solution https://vayu.swiss/invest/ and the associated expansion of „3D Win turbine Corp.“. Until now, wind turbines have been too loud and too large to be installed in people’s own gardens. The wind turbine pioneer from Switzerland has developed a revolutionary product that now makes exactly that possible. In addition to solar power, you can now operate your own wind turbine.

PR and online marketing professionals from Munich.

Contact

Mein SEO München

Jürgen Meisner

Landsbergerstr. 447

81241 München

Phone: 089 12015000

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.mein-seo-muenchen.de

Bildquelle: @vayu