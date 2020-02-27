TIPP OIL Life elixir for their vehicles and machines

www.tippoil.com

TIPP OIL lubricants have been developed to generate added value for your company, regardless of the industry or the specialization of your machines and systems. Find out how using the right lubricants can help you make significant savings by helping to increase efficiency, extend the life of your equipment, and reduce downtime.

Oil is not the same as oil

The engine is the heart of your car. Engine oil his blood. With the rapid development of the engines, the requirements for the oil also increased. Nowadays, it has to be able to do much more than just lubricate and cool: it must also work at high temperatures and pressures. It has to clean the engine of combustion residues, abrasion, acids, water and fuel particles. It must protect the engine from corrosion and ensure its tightness. Modern engine oils are power products specially developed for certain car models – i.e. customized spare parts. That is why car manufacturers only grant their approvals for selected oils. Our oil guide, which will soon be integrated on our website, will show you what these are.

environmental Protection

In addition to the engines, the environment is also happy about our products: Lubricants from TIPP OIL save oil and fuel. The reduced fuel consumption means less CO2 is released into the environment.

Our innovative rebottle system also makes a great contribution to environmental protection.

We will refund a deposit of 0.25 cents when returning our empty containers from 1 liter to 20 liters.

TIP OIL is looking for sales partners and distributors,

every trader can register.

Hersteller der Marke TIPP Oil – Made in Germany –

PKW. LKW-Motorenöle, Allzwecköle für Land- und Baumaschinen, Zweirad-Motorenöle, Zweitakt-Motorenöle, Getriebeöle usw.

