TIPP OIL on the road to success thanks to high quality

Tipp Oil develops deposit system for plastic containers

This step towards environmental protection and sustainability comes from the motor oil manufacturer Tipp Oil. The company, based in Unna, offers engine oils for cars and trucks as well as universal oils for agriculture, construction machinery and gear oils. With the new brand „Rebottle“, Germany’s first deposit system for plastic container bottles has been brought onto the market, said Tipp Oil. At the beginning it applies to all bottles of Tipp Oil, partners worldwide can participate.

And this is how it works: Lubricant suppliers, dealers, shops and petrol station operators can register with Tipp Oil and then purchase rebottle bottles. Containers specially designed for return are set up in the store and the collected deposit bottles are picked up by partners. The bottles are then cleaned at Tipp Oil and prepared for recycling. Rebottle customers receive 25 cents for each bottle they collect.

Hersteller der Marke TIPP Oil – Made in Germany –

PKW. LKW-Motorenöle, Allzwecköle für Land- und Baumaschinen, Zweirad-Motorenöle, Zweitakt-Motorenöle, Getriebeöle usw.

