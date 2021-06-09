Velocity sensor VX – Draw wire sensors in motion

Velocity sensors of the VX series from WayCon are used to ensure safe operation in industrial plants. The VX series was developed specifically for speed measurements and is based on the proven.

If goods are to be lifted, transported, and stored safely, lifting vehicles must be controlled precisely. The use of state-of-the-art sensor technology can not only prevent damage, but also save time.

In automated warehouse systems in particular, it is important to check not only the position but also the speed during the transportation of goods. Velocity sensors are used, for example, to measure the stroke of cranes and provide important information that is crucial for modern warehouse management. But also in non-fully automated systems, velocity sensors provide drivers of forklifts or cranes with additional information that increases safety.

The VX series detects travel speeds in the range of 0.005 to 10 m/s over a length of up to 42.5 m. The sensors achieve an accuracy of +/-1 %. The velocity sensors are equipped with a self-sufficient tachometer and therefore do not require an external power supply. The speed information is provided by the sensor as a volt signal and can be processed in a controller or visualized by means of a display. With a temperature range of -20 to +85 °C, a protection class of up to IP67 and optional additional corrosion protection, the velocity sensors are suitable for numerous applications in industry and research.

Technical information: data sheet VX.

Further information of sensors: product page draw wire sensors.

WayConPositionsmesstechnik GmbH has been developing and manufacturing precision sensors for position and distance measurement since 1999. As an innovative company with headquarters in Taufkirchen near Munich and a branch in Brühl near Cologne, we sell our products all over the world. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible measurement technique solution: from high-quality sensors from the standard range to customer-specific solutions, from prototype to series production – for the most varied applications in industry and research. The products made in Taufkirchen are subject to rigorous quality standards and every single one is delivered to our customers with a calibration certificate.

