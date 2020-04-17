Become a partner of our digital event ScaleUp 360° Tech.AD USA 2020

How can you promote your thought-leadership in front of 250+ ADAS decision-makers and industry leaders?

The digital summit for decision makers leading the development and technical future of level 4+ autonomous vehicles.

Berlin, April 14, 2020

From Testing & Validation, Sensor Fusion, Deep Driving, Operational Safe Systems, Computer Vision, Software Architectures & much more. ScaleUp 360° Tech.AD USA will give you the chance to engage over 2 days with over 250 autonomous vehicle development experts from the leading OEMs, T1s, research institutes, automotive suppliers & solution providers. Our digital event provides you with precise insights into new business use cases, concepts, technical challenges and innovations while offering you the chance to discuss the technical road ahead for level 4+ autonomous vehicles.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Tech.AD USA, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Tech.AD USA will take place on June 24-25, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the vehicle automation scene joining 12 webinars over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information:

https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/tech-ad-usa/

ScaleUp 360° Tech.AD USA – Key Topics:

-Sensor Fusion & Perception Technologies – Which tools facilitate combining sensor technology with HD mapping to deliver high quality data?

-AI, Deep Driving & Machine Learning – What solutions are there to gather data and implement algorithms?

-Autonomous Shuttles, Trucking Automation, Platooning & Deployment – How to overcome recurring issues in fleet automation?

-Virtual & Real Life Testing, Validation & Simulation – Which test cases can be covered with simulations and which not?

-Autonomous Vehicle Software Architectures, Deep Learning & AV Platforms – How to overcome the challenges in development and testing of fail-operational automated driving architectures?

-Safety & Security – How can we ensure functional safety with AI and Machine Learning Technologies?

-V2X, V2V & Connected Vehicle Technologies – What benefits will 5G bring to V2X and autonomous vehicles?

-Autonomous Vehicle Hardware, Graphic Chips & Supercomputing – Which technological hardware advancements are looming but still need to happen to enhance to new levels?

-Early Deployment & Series Production – How to adapt current production systems and methods for autonomous vehicles?

-Highway, Urban Environments & Gaining Speed – Which tools should be used to enhance the autonomous vehicle-driving environment?

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge webinars, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on automotive, manufacturing, IT & DevOps, IoT, finance & legal, marketing & communication topics: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Elise Orhan

Marketing Director, Manufacturing & Industry of Things World Events

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999

P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 84 | E: elise.orhan@we-conect.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

