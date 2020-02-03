biolitec® – New ELVeS® Radial® 2ring Pro laser fiber for severely tortuous veins

New laser fiber ELVeS® Radial® 2ring Pro with its own canal for saline solution – Stretching of severely tortuous veins – Avoidance of additional punctures in complex vein structures – Radial fiber from biolitec® has set standards for over 10 years

Jena, 3rd February, 2020 – biolitec®, the globally active medical laser system developer, has added another laser fiber to its ELVeS® Radial® 2ring laser fiber family: The newly developed ELVeS® Radial® 2ring Pro enables the minimally invasive endovenous laser treatment of severely tortuous veins.

The ELVeS® Radial® 2ring Pro fiber has an additional canal into which saline solution can be injected directly up to the tip of the fiber using a simple Luer Lock connection at the rear end of the fiber. The pressure of the incoming saline solution straightens bent areas and thus stretches strong windings. The laser fiber can then be pushed forward in a continuous movement.

This additional function also washes residual blood from the vein compressed after tumescent local anesthesia (TLA), resulting in optimal closure of the vein. This is especially advantageous for veins with a large diameter. A further advantage is the avoidance of additional punctures in complex vein structures.

A maximum of 100 cm of a vein can be treated with the ELVeS® Radial® 2ring Pro fiber. The laser fiber can be easily inserted into the vein with a standard 6FR insertion set.

With the first radial fiber ELVeS® Radial®, which biolitec® launched more than 10 years ago, the company heralded a new era in endovenous laser therapy for varicosis. Due to the 360 degrees irradiation of the inner vein walls, which is achieved in the LEONARDO® laser devices of biolitec® with a wavelength of 1470 nm, surrounding tissue remains undamaged. With the ELVeS® Radial® 2ring laser fibers, available in two different fiber diameters, truncal veins, perforating veins and smaller lateral branches can be treated equally well.

Further information is available at www.biolitec.com. Patients can find more detailed information on the patient information website www.info-varicose-vein.com. Here they can also find tips on how to effectively prevent varicose veins.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of laser applications and the only provider which possesses all the relevant core competences in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) – photosensitizers, lasers and fibre optic cables. Besides laser-supported treatment of cancers with the drug Foscan®, biolitec® researches and markets above all minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures.

ELVeS® Radial® (Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most-used laser system to treat venous insufficiency. The LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser which has a combination of two wavelengths, 980nm and 1470nm, and which can be used across disciplines. The innovative contact fibre XCAVATOR® in conjunction with the LEONARDO® DUAL 200 Watt laser allows in urology a gentle treatment of e.g. benign prostate enlargement (BPH). The light-weight LEONARDO® Mini laser weighing only 900 g was developed especially for mobile application on site. Gentle laser applications in the fields of proctology, ENT, gynecology, thorax surgery and pneumology are also part of biolitec®’s field of business. More information available at www.biolitec.com

Company-Contact

biolitec AG

Joern Gleisner

Untere Viaduktgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: info@biolitec.de

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Press

biolitec

Joern Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Str. 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: joern.gleisner@biolitec.com

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Bildquelle: © biolitec®