DevOpsDays Berlin 2026 is Looking for Speakers

DevOpsDays Berlin will return on September 29 & 30, 2026, bringing together members of the DevOps community for two days of exchange, learning, and networking in Berlin.

To shape a diverse and high-quality conference program, the organizing team of DevOpsDays Berlin has officially opened the Call for Papers. Speakers from across the DevOps community are invited to submit proposals and share their experiences, insights, and ideas.

Submissions are welcome from both experienced speakers and first-time presenters.

The conference aims to highlight a broad range of perspectives and encourage knowledge sharing within the community.

DevOpsDays Berlin 2026 offers several contribution formats:

– 30-Minute Talks: In-depth presentations delivered as part of the main conference program

-Ignite Talks: Short, dynamic presentations consisting of 20 slides that automatically advance every 15 seconds

– Open Spaces: Facilitated and interactive discussions proposed on-site by participants

Proposals can be submitted by via our website and should include:

– The preferred talk format (Ignite Talk, 30-minute Talk, or Open Space)

– The title of the proposed session

– A brief description outlining the key takeaways for attendees

Call for Papers Deadline: May 3, 2026

Early Bird tickets for DevOpsDays Berlin 2026 are currently available at a reduced price until May 3, 2026. Tickets allow participants to attend two days of talks, discussions, and networking with the DevOps community.

More information: https://devopsdays.org/events/2026-berlin/welcome/?utm_campaign=DOD%2BPR%2BGateway%2BCFP%2B%26%2BEB&utm_source=DOD%2BPR%2BGateway%2BCFP%2B%26%2BEB&utm_medium=DOD%2BPR%2BGateway%2BCFP%2B%26%2BEB

With over 15 years of experience, NETWAYS Event Services specializes in organizing high-quality IT conferences-both its own and on behalf of other companies.

15+ years of experience

Over 8,000 attendees since 2006

4.8/5 stars from participants

Company-Contact

NETWAYS Event Services GmbH

Katja Kotschenreuther

Deutschherrnstraße 15-19

90429 Nürnberg

Phone: 49 911 92885-66

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.netways.de/?utm_campaign=PR-Gateway&utm_source=PR-Gateway&utm_medium=PR-Gateway

Press

NETWAYS GmbH

Katja Kotschenreuther

Deutschherrnstraße 15-19

90429 Nürnberg

Phone: 49 911 92885-66

E-Mail:

Url: https://netways.de/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.